TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT

In addition to providing enterprise support for these open-source projects, TIBCO is also releasing TIBCO® Messaging - Apache Kafka Distribution, providing integration between other TIBCO Messaging components and Apache Kafka. TIBCO Messaging customers can now bridge Apache Kafka applications to their existing investments in TIBCO FTL®, TIBCO eFTL™, and TIBCO Enterprise Message Service™ technologies. This bridge adds web and mobile messaging, integration, and other mainstream platform capabilities to Apache Kafka. Architects and developers can now use Apache Kafka and MQTT as part of a broader messaging solution that includes enterprise capabilities and first-class support.

"Our announcement of support for Apache Kafka and Eclipse Mosquitto as first-class citizens is an important next step in the continued evolution of TIBCO Messaging and our efforts in open source, including Jaspersoft, Project Flogo, and Project Mashling," said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer, TIBCO. "By adopting popular open-source projects, we are supporting the evolving needs of our customers, while also sharing our messaging experience with the broader OSS community."

"With the addition of Apache Kafka and an MQTT broker to the TIBCO Messaging platform, architects and developers can now select a single offering that provides the broadest spectrum of capabilities, ranging from high-volume batch processing, to ultra-low-latency distribution, to streaming and IoT messaging," said Denny Page, chief engineer and senior vice president, TIBCO. "Furthermore, this offering now includes enterprise-class support for mission-critical applications, enabling customers to reliably leverage Apache Kafka, Eclipse Mosquitto, and other TIBCO Messaging components with the assurance of worldwide, 24x7 support."

TIBCO Messaging, including Apache Kafka and Eclipse Mosquitto, enables developers to support a wide variety of use cases, such as:

Applications that leverage data from the billions of device endpoints, including data streams from low power IoT devices and gateways;

Compelling experiences with anytime, anywhere messaging across multiple channels, including web, mobile, and IoT devices;

Event-driven architectures with loosely coupled microservices that rely on an ultra low-latency messaging infrastructure; and

Real-time data integration across the widest variety of data sources.

TIBCO Messaging is available for free as a community edition, allowing for production use up to 100 instances. Commercial subscription starts at $750 per instance per year, which includes enterprise support and use of all TIBCO Messaging technologies. Support for Apache Kafka, Eclipse Mosquitto, and TIBCO Messaging - Apache Kafka Distribution is expected to be generally available in May 2018.

This announcement further reinforces TIBCO's commitment to adopting open-source software, not just in terms of launching open-source projects, such as Project Flogo®, but also providing enterprise support for existing projects, helping businesses to adopt open-source technology with ease, and strengthening the community around these projects.

To learn more about TIBCO Messaging and TIBCO's support for Apache Kafka and Eclipse Mosquitto, register for our May 10, 2018 webinar: www.tibco.com/events/whats-new-messaging

You can read our blog post on this announcement at www.tibco.com/blog/2018/04/23/tibco-announces-support-for-apache-kafka-and-mqtt-via-eclipse-mosquito or learn more about TIBCO Messaging by visiting www.tibco.com/products/tibco-messaging.

