TIBCO Foresight Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced that the TIBCO Foresight® development and support environment has been certified for information security by the Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST).

The HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) Certification demonstrates that Foresight®, a solution created to validate data being sent or received, has met key regulatory and industry-defined requirements, and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places the organization in an elite group of businesses worldwide that have earned the certification. The certification process helps organizations address the challenges of federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, in addition to incorporating a risk-based approach. This is done through a comprehensive, flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"In an effort to address compliance requirements, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, TIBCO has actively taken steps to validate the security of customer and partner data through the HITRUST CSF Certification," said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer, TIBCO. "The HITRUST CSF is the gold standard in healthcare, and TIBCO is pleased to demonstrate its commitment by achieving this certification."

"The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the healthcare industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance," said Ken Vander Wal, chief compliance officer, HITRUST. "The HITRUST CSF Certification is now a benchmark that organizations required to safeguard personal health information are measured against with regard to information protection."

