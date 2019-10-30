TIBCO Joins The Open Group Open Subsurface Data Universe™ Forum

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, is pleased to announce – at its TIBCO Analytics Forum conference in Houston – that it has officially joined The Open Group Open Subsurface Data Universe™ (OSDU) Forum. The Open Group is leading the development of open, vendor-neutral technology standards and certifications. The OSDU Forum focuses on developing a standard data platform for the oil and gas industry bringing together subsurface exploration, development, and wells data.

"We would like to welcome TIBCO to OSDU, and are looking forward to the contribution its people, software, and leadership in analytics will bring to our oil and gas community," said Jim Hietala, vice president, security and business development, The Open Group. "The company's membership is particularly relevant as data's importance continues to increase, and TIBCO's leadership in analytics will both help the industry accelerate the deployment of digital solutions and make sense of the data we collect."

According to The Open Group, the Forum developed the OSDU data platform to enable secure, reliable, global, and performant access to all subsurface data. The premise behind its development is to assist the industry at large to reduce current data silos and enable transformational workflows within the subsurface community. With an open, standard-based ecosystem focused on innovation, the ultimate goal is to aid partners through collaboration to deliver new capabilities and reduce implementation and lifecycle costs.

TIBCO's membership in OSDU will provide the company with early access to the latest information and developments relating to open standards and best practices, within the geological and upstream oil and gas community. Other important Members of OSDU include Schlumberger, with which TIBCO has collaborated through the integration of analytics and data management capabilities into the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment from Schlumberger.

"Our OSDU Membership is important because of the openness it offers, and its inclusive community effort to define data standards," states Michael O'Connell, chief analytics officer, TIBCO. "Data standards can provide a foundation for innovation, and we are excited to contribute and explore data management, computing, analytics, and cloud technologies in context. The OSDU community has deep knowledge of exploration and production sciences, and this movement represents a unique opportunity to fuel smarter decisions, drive smarter actions, and promote innovation – with data management, analytics, and data science capabilities – across the upstream energy sector."

"We welcome TIBCO's decision to join the OSDU Forum and look forward to the valued contribution this dynamic and innovative company will make," said Trygve Randen, president Software Integrated Solutions, Schlumberger. "TIBCO shares our commitment to openness and, in the spirit of our own open source data ecosystem contribution to the OSDU Forum, it is marrying its advanced data visualization and analytics capabilities to the deep scientific knowledge and expertise of the OSDU members—an important step in enabling rapid innovation and agility for the oil and gas industry."

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com .

About The Open Group

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 650 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academic, and consultants across multiple industries. Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org.

TIBCO and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

*Mark of Schlumberger

