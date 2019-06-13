TIBCO Launches ISV Velocity Partner Program to Deliver Exceptional Solutions for Customers

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced the launch of its new Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Velocity Partner Program, designed for companies to collaborate with TIBCO on building complementary or integrated solutions. As ISV members, partners will gain access to TIBCO Connected Intelligence technology, technical resources, certifications, enablement, product support, marketing, and go-to-market benefits.

"As a new program dedicated to enriching our partner ecosystem, this initiative helps drive further collaboration with existing and future TIBCO partners," said Jean-Francois Roy, vice president, technology alliances and strategic operations, TIBCO. "We're committed to branching out from the industry standard to deliver a new experience to our customers, and see this as the perfect opportunity to solve any number of business challenges through teamwork and technological partnerships."

The ISV Velocity Partner Program offers two tiers – Active and Elite – giving participating partners the flexibility to choose their level of engagement. This empowers partners to easily develop and validate solutions, with access to non-production licenses for TIBCO products. In addition, enablement benefits and technical resources offer product support and certification, helping partners jointly market and sell to customers.

With this program, TIBCO provides customers exceptional solutions and an end-to-end delivery experience through a strong network of partners, covering ISVs, resellers, OEMs, system integrators, and service providers. The result is a robust, innovative approach to partnerships that benefits organizations in any industry.

Learn more about the ISV Velocity Partner Program , and register for TIBCO NOW Global Tour in London (September 25-26) to hear more on our joint solutions from ISV program launch partners.

