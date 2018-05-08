TIBCO Launches Jaspersoft 7, Providing Immersive Business Intelligence Components for Developers

Jaspersoft 7 turns its data visualization viewer (TIBCO Jaspersoft® Ad Hoc Viewer) into an immersive BI component, allowing for individual visualizations not only to be embedded into applications, but integrated to the degree that they blend into the application experience. This immersive BI experience is made possible with Visualize.js™—a programmable JavaScript framework for embedding analytics into applications. With Jaspersoft 7, the process of producing production-quality embedded analytics is greatly simplified. This gives software developers the ability to quickly build intuitive data experiences into their applications that empower non-technical, non-analyst application users to effectively leverage data in decision-making.

"We saw an opportunity to create embeddable business intelligence components for developers, the ones who build modern web applications that seamlessly integrate data in a visual way, and most importantly, do it in the perfect context for users to take action," said Tom Tortolani, head of product management for Jaspersoft, TIBCO. "We continue to add more open, plug-and-play building block components with every release, enabling developers to create dynamic and immersive user experiences."





Jaspersoft 7 also announced support for two TIBCO analytics products: TIBCO Spotfire® and TIBCO® Data Virtualization. With this new support, users can now leverage data from Spotfire® to create reports, dashboards, and visualizations with Jaspersoft. Additionally, TIBCO Data Virtualization is a newly certified data source, allowing users to virtualize data across all their systems simultaneously and access it with either Spotfire or Jaspersoft.

Stewart Rogers, vice president, products, of eLearning specialist Lambda Solutions describes his company's experience as a member of the beta program for Jaspersoft 7: "The ability to quickly create visualizations that can be used in dashboards or directly embedded in our application is big. It gives users a clean process for natively integrating analytics into our application with Visualize.js. A key driver for us is the expand/collapse capability of embedded cross tabs. We find our users like the hierarchical control for visualizing data."

TIBCO Jaspersoft 7 is available now. To learn more visit https://www.jaspersoft.com/whats-new.

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at https://www.tibco.com/.

TIBCO, Jaspersoft, Spotfire, Data Virtualization, Visualize.js, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

