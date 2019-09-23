TIBCO Named a Leader by Top Independent Research Firm in Streaming Analytics, Q3 2019 Report

The Forrester Wave™: Streaming Analytics, Q3 2019 report evaluates the current offering, strategy, and market presence of the top vendors that provide a streaming analytics solution. The report helps application development and delivery professionals select the right tool for their needs, and notes that "depth and breadth of analytics types on streaming data are critical. But that is all for naught if streaming analytics vendors cannot also scale to handle potentially huge volumes of streaming data. Also, it's critical that streaming analytics can be deployed where it is most needed, such as on-premises, in the cloud, and/or at the edge."

"To address customer needs across the enterprise, we've taken the time to enhance our portfolio in terms of speed, breadth, and depth, but especially in ease-of-use – streaming data, such as IoT, is now easier to analyze than ever before," said Mark Palmer, senior vice president and general manager, data and analytics, TIBCO. "Now, programmers, business analysts, and data scientists can work together with streaming data. Business users have self-service access with TIBCO Spotfire, data scientists can deploy AI with the tools they love like Python and R, and programmers have the full power of stream computing. As IoT data becomes more pervasive, democratization through ease-of-use becomes a catalyst for disruption."

With TIBCO® Streaming, organizations gain access to enterprise-grade, cloud-ready streaming analytics that enable teams to quickly build real-time applications, at a fraction of the cost and risk of alternatives. TIBCO also powers streaming business intelligence through TIBCO Spotfire® Data Streams software, which provides self-service visual exploration of streaming data in TIBCO Spotfire®, so business analysts can ask and answer questions about the future without involving IT. Lastly, TIBCO's open source edge computing framework, Project Flogo®, and support for open source Apache Kafka, help push lightweight processing to the edge to more easily collect, aggregate, and distribute streaming data from any device, anywhere, to TIBCO Streaming.

Source: Forrester Research, "The Forrester Wave™: Streaming Analytics, Q3 2019," 23 September 2019.

Learn more about TIBCO Spotfire® by visiting the Spotfire website here , or read the full Forrester Research report here.

