TIBCO Named a Market Leader in the Ovum Decision Matrix: Cloud Platforms for Hybrid Integration

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, has been recognized as a Market Leader in the Ovum Decision Matrix: Cloud Platforms for Hybrid Integration. TIBCO surpassed Ovum's criteria for market impact, scalability and enterprise fit, cohesiveness and innovation, B2B and mobile/backend integration, API platform, and cloud integration/iPaaS. Placing in the top four in five out of six categories, TIBCO sees its placement in this and other industry sources as further validation for its robust hybrid cloud integration and API offerings, including TIBCO Cloud™ Integration .

TIBCO Cloud Integration accelerates the integration process by empowering people outside of the IT department to integrate applications and data rapidly no matter where the information is hosted, freeing the IT department to focus on higher-value activities. By using an API-led approach that simplifies integration, TIBCO provides hundreds of feature and security-rich, performance-optimized, and thoroughly tested connectors and technologies to empower organizations to connect anything easier and faster. This solution is highly flexible and provides true vendor independence, allowing users to customize how they consume, run, and scale hybrid integrations to meet their unique demands.

"The demand for hybrid cloud architecture has significantly increased as more enterprises are leveraging emerging cloud-native technologies to create applications that speed up operations, offer greater adaptability, automate decision-making, and create game-changing user experiences for customers," said Randy Menon, senior vice president and general manager, connect and cloud, TIBCO. "We are thrilled to be recognized by Ovum for our solution's impactful achievements in empowering our customers to address modern hybrid cloud integration needs. Our positioning in this report is a testament to our efforts in providing the best business value in strategic iPaaS and hybrid integration."

According to the 2018 TIBCO CXO Innovation Survey that polled more than 600 respondents around the world, including senior vice presidents, CXOs, vice presidents, senior directors, and directors from business and IT functional areas, 60% of respondents indicated that they include cloud, business intelligence, analytics, and application and data integration technologies in their innovation strategy. Further, a majority of respondents believe cloud, data and application integration, and business intelligence are core to companies that are leading and competing at the highest levels.

TIBCO invites organizations to try TIBCO Cloud Integration for 30 days at no charge to get started on their integration strategy.

About Ovum

Ovum is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. Through its 180 analysts worldwide it offers expert analysis and strategic insight across the IT, telecoms, and media industries. Founded in 1985, Ovum has one of the most experienced analyst teams in the industry and is a respected source of guidance for technology business leaders, CIOs, vendors, service providers, and regulators looking for comprehensive, accurate, and insightful market data, research, and consulting. With 23 offices across six continents, Ovum offers a truly global perspective on technology and media markets and provides thousands of clients with insight including workflow tools, forecasts, surveys, market assessments, technology audits, and opinion. Ovum is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa plc, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge, and events group listed on the London Stock Exchange.

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com .

