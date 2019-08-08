TIBCO Named an Enterprise BI Leader in Two Industry Reports for its Client-Managed and Vendor-Managed Platform

A part of the TIBCO® Connected Intelligence Cloud platform, TIBCO Spotfire® offers cloud and on-premises deployments and scales to serve a wide breadth of enterprise software users, from frontline operations and analysts to data scientists. TIBCO recently announced an enhanced set of capabilities in Spotfire® X, extending beyond basic business intelligence dashboarding to serve a variety of analytics needs across the enterprise. The TIBCO Spotfire® Recommendations Engine leverages AI-powered technology to uncover relationships across varied datasets, while search-driven natural language querying capabilities allow the user to explore data more freely. In addition, TIBCO Spotfire® Data Streams brings data in motion – including IoT data – to business intelligence, allowing users to make better decisions, faster.

"We're thrilled to be recognized in these reports by Forrester for what we believe to be our most impactful achievements in Enterprise BI," said Mark Palmer, senior vice president and general manager, data and analytics, TIBCO. "Our customer and market success validates our ability to keep a step ahead by delivering best-in-class analytics solutions to enterprises looking to accelerate their digital journeys. We make it as easy to analyze information in motion, like IoT data streams and Apache Kafka® data, as it is to analyze a spreadsheet. It's the difference between merely amassing data and transforming data into innovation."

The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise BI Platforms (Vendor-Managed), Q3 2019 and The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise BI Platforms (Client-Managed), Q3 2019 evaluated business enterprise solutions and analyzes current offering, strategy, and market presence across 19 criteria through vendor surveys and product demos, for which TIBCO earned a five out of five score in 11. Each of the vendors in the reports demonstrate key foundational BI components and a combination of BI revenues and sufficient interest from Forrester clients.

Learn more about TIBCO Spotfire , or read the Forrester Wave™: Vendor-Managed Enterprise BI Platforms, Q3 2019 report .

