TIBCO NOW Global Tour Sells Out

Through a culmination of insightful keynotes and a wide variety of breakout sessions, attendees will hear from influential speakers, including executives from TIBCO and several of the company's most prominent EMEA customers, such as Three UK, Campari Group, and Invitalia. TIBCO NOW takes place as today's leading organizations look to innovate beyond the competition, with the two-day event guiding attendees on strategies to digitally transform their business through the adoption of emerging technologies and the data-driven mindset that is now crucial to success.

The user conference will follow three tracks – Augment Intelligence, Interconnect Everything, and Accelerate Innovation – aimed at addressing the pressing needs of organizations looking to innovate throughout their digital journeys. Attendees will hear a series of announcements relating to product, features, and connectivity updates, alongside keynote presentations, breakout sessions, certification programs, a Technology Hub, filled with sponsor and TIBCO demonstrations, as well as networking opportunities with some of the most innovative companies across EMEA. Additionally, the TIBCO Trailblazer Awards will be presented at the conference, highlighting exceptional examples of companies embracing TIBCO technology in their business strategies.

"Successful businesses are founded on technology, strategy, and culture. The TIBCO NOW Global Tour is the culmination of all those things, offering an unrivaled platform to inspire and educate attendees on how to leverage data to power the digital enterprise," said Dan Streetman, chief executive officer, TIBCO. "TIBCO provides the keys to unlock data to drive innovation and turn that into a competitive differentiator."

Follow us @TIBCO on Twitter, and on our LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram pages to hear the latest news and updates from #TIBCONOW Global Tour in London September 25-26. Join TIBCO next year in Las Vegas, September 22-24, 2020 for TIBCO NOW 2020 .

