TIBCO Partners with Microsoft for Missing Maps Initiative

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced its work with Microsoft to assist in completing the online mapping of vulnerable areas. Founded by organizations like The American Red Cross and known as the "Missing Maps" initiative, this open collaboration project helps fill in data gaps needed to identify places literally missing from the map. This enables humanitarian organizations and first responders to reach these locations at times of crisis. The companies worked with OpenStreetMap, a volunteer-driven, open data mapping platform.

"Every year, humanitarian crises affect or displace millions of people and many of these areas are almost impossible to reach, as they simply aren't documented on a map," said Jean-Francois Roy, vice president, technology alliances and strategic operations, TIBCO. "In collaboration with Microsoft, we contributed time and resources to help complete Missing Maps in an effort to help humanitarian responders reach people affected by disaster or crisis. This is the first time that TIBCO and Microsoft partnered on a project of this magnitude, and we see this as a way to combine strengths and resources to give back to those in need."

According to the American Red Cross, disasters kill nearly 100,000 people and affect or displace more than 200 million people annually. These figures are often exacerbated by the fact that the areas affected are so remote that they simply don't show up on a map. This makes it almost impossible for organizations to provide aid expediently to help save lives and bring relief to vulnerable people.

This work drives home the message of social good, something that is inherent in the corporate DNA of both companies. Based on the success of the collaboration, the companies look to identifying future projects where they can make a positive impact for social good.

"We were delighted to join forces with TIBCO, to give back to the people who often have no voice," said Gretchen O'Hara, vice president, go-to-market strategy, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "Employees from Microsoft and TIBCO came together to map areas in the Congo and Indonesia which will enable the delivery of life-saving vaccines and help first responders navigate the regions in case of natural disasters."

