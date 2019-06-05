TIBCO Receives Highest Score for Decentralized Analytics Use Case in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced it was recognized with the highest score for decentralized analytics in Gartner's 2019 Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report. TIBCO also received the second highest score for four other use cases, including agile, centralized BI provisioning, governed data discovery, OEM or embedded BI, and extranet deployment.

"We're excited to see all our product team's work on Spotfire X pay off," said Mark Palmer, senior vice president, analytics, TIBCO. "We reimagined the Spotfire experience to meet the demands of modern business analysts, including making it easier to access data science, infusing our pioneering exploration experience with natural language, and self-service data wrangling and connectivity to data sources. For us, these capabilities all add up to one thing: agility."

TIBCO Spotfire® , part of the TIBCO Connected Intelligence platform, offers one of the most versatile self-service analytics solutions on the market. With ease-of-use, interactive visual exploration, and enhanced data preparation workflows, the solution is suitable for all use cases across the enterprise. Spotfire® is simple enough for frontline workers to self-serve on metrics, while also adaptable enough to extend to advanced analytics applications and predictive modeling.

Learn more about analytics and business intelligence from TIBCO at the TIBCO NOW Global Tour in Chicago (June 12-13) or London (September 25-26).

