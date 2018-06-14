TIBCO Recognized by SIIA for Best Big Data Tool and Platform

"We're honored to be recognized by SIIA for this achievement in technology and business. The award affirms TIBCO's leadership in providing a trusted platform for organizations to digitally transform their business," said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer, TIBCO. "The TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud provides a foundation for users' digital journey, allowing them to improve operational excellence and deliver real business value. We take this award as motivation to continue equipping customers with our innovative solutions."

The TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud platform is comprised of both integration and analytics offerings, including TIBCO Cloud™ Messaging, TIBCO Cloud™ Integration, TIBCO Cloud™ Live Apps, TIBCO Mashery®, and TIBCO Cloud™ Spotfire®. Customers can easily scale and use these solutions together to build new applications or extend existing systems, laying the foundation for innovation, while maintaining digital sovereignty to help drive better business decisions.

"The 2018 CODiE Award winners are the most innovative, high-impact products in the market. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business," said Ken Wasch, president, SIIA.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable market expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers, and investors. Scores from select expert judges determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalists' products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com.

