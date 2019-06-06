TIBCO Recognized for Powerful Data Science Platform that Helps Customers Solve Critical Global Issues

With a 9.0 rating from customers on TrustRadius , the highest of any data science solution listed, TIBCO Data Science allows teams to expand data science deployments by supporting collaboration, driving automation in analytics through machine learning and smart recommendations, and providing an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. TIBCO also recently ranked in the highest scores for Business Exploration, Production Refinement, and Nontraditional Data Science use cases in the 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms * report. TIBCO believes this ranking, plus high placement in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms * report, further validates TIBCO's advanced data science and analytics capabilities and industry leadership.

Based on these advanced and easy-to-use capabilities, Data-Shack, a South Africa-based data science company, works with TIBCO to analyze data, which helped reduce endangered rhino poaching by 20% between 2014 and 2017 by identifying likely perpetrators. "Data science and machine learning are well known in the business community as tools that reduce costs and improve processes, but their full power lies in how we use them to improve the lives of those around us," said Anni Toner-Russell, managing director, Data-Shack. "By leveraging TIBCO's data science and analytics tools, we were able to piece together a cohesive story and profile of potential poachers, which in turn allowed us to make a positive impact on the endangered rhino community."

"Data science and machine learning are key to making significant changes both in business and society. As such, we've made it a priority to deliver exceptional products that better connect, unify, and augment organizations' existing intelligence and enable teams to quickly develop new predictive insights that improve day-to-day decision-making," said Michael O'Connell, chief analytics officer, TIBCO. "To us, it's rewarding to see the continued industry recognition of our products and realize the impact that strong analytics and data science capabilities can have on a global scale. We're proud to work with companies on data science initiatives for the greater good."

Learn more about TIBCO's initiatives at TIBCO Cloud™ Spotfire® for Education and Non-Profits Program, which gives academics and non-profits free, one-year access to the leading data analytics platform in the industry.

