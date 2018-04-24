TIBCO Recognized in Dresner Advisory Services' 2018 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study

"We're excited to be recognized as a top vendor in this year's study, given our continued efforts to revolutionize this market," said Thomas Been, chief marketing officer, TIBCO. "As the report notes, cloud business intelligence spending has consistently increased over the past years. TIBCO is committed to delivering a comprehensive portfolio of cloud services to our customers, equipping them with the robust solutions necessary for their digital transformations."

Dresner's seventh annual report examined 22 vendors in four categories: cloud business intelligence features, cloud architecture, cloud security, and web data connectors. TIBCO ranked high for cloud architecture, which includes relational database support, automatic upgrades, and connectors capabilities.

TIBCO's business intelligence offering includes TIBCO Spotfire®, which provides customers with enterprise-class business intelligence, geo-analytics, and predictive analytics solutions in the cloud. With built-in data wrangling, threaded discussions, and filtered analytics views, customers can easily collaborate, connect to data sources, and visually interact with their data, creating new opportunities to discover actionable insights.

"There is a clear and consistent increase in current use of public cloud BI, driven in part by an abundance of cloud-based solutions," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Deployment of cloud BI applications continues to grow steadily, with organizations citing substantial benefits realized over traditional on-premises implementations."

About Wisdom of Crowds® Research

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Business intelligence users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), information management, performance management, and related areas.

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com.

