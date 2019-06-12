TIBCO Sells Out Second Event of the TIBCO NOW 2019 Global Tour

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced its TIBCO NOW™ conference, taking place June 12-13, 2019 in Chicago, is sold out. The event is a culmination of thought leader discussions, impactful presentations, and engaging networking events, bringing together some of the most innovative companies in the Americas and throughout the globe. Customers, partners, and TIBCO executives will engage audience members on the importance of innovating everywhere by adopting emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and IoT, and incorporating a data-driven mindset to digitally transform a business.

The user conference includes insightful keynotes and a wide variety of breakout sessions, educating attendees on fueling innovation in every stage of business processes, and illustrating how customers can take advantage of the TIBCO® Connected Intelligence Cloud platform. The event also offers hands-on workshops, certification programs, and a Technology Hub filled with demos and interactive activities. TIBCO Trailblazer Awards will be presented at the event, showcasing four customers collaborating with TIBCO to innovate in their fields.

"The necessity of maintaining a digital business in the enterprise world has never been more relevant," said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer, TIBCO. "Our goal is to inspire businesses to innovate beyond their competition, collaborating both within their organizations and with leading technology companies to deliver value. The event will educate attendees on the importance of innovating throughout their digital transformations."

Join TIBCO at its upcoming TIBCO NOW 2019 Global Tour event in London (25-26 September).

