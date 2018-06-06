TIBCO Software Acquires Integration Platform-as-a-Service Leader Scribe Software

"By strengthening TIBCO's Connected Intelligence Cloud with Scribe's unique data automation and SaaS integration capabilities, we enable the broadest set of users to participate in digital transformation efforts," said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer, TIBCO. "Scribe's straightforward, code-free method of creating, testing, and managing data flows enables thousands of customers and partners to quickly and easily connect their SaaS apps for better business performance. We are excited to have Scribe as part of TIBCO, and welcome its customers and partners to the TIBCO community."

Scribe was initially established to address the challenges of integrating Customer Relationship Management (CRM) applications and automating data flows. Leveraging that expertise, the ScribeⓇ platform evolved into a leading cloud-based integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS), which delivers new levels of integration ease, speed, and flexibility. In addition to helping businesses of all sizes connect their applications, the Scribe platform is also designed to enable SaaS providers to quickly expand the integration capabilities of their software products, and systems integrators to enable rapid connectivity in their projects.

"This acquisition enables TIBCO Cloud Integration to better serve a broader set of needs and enter new market segments. We look forward to working closely with Scribe's world-class partner ecosystem in pursuit of our mission to interconnect everything," said Rajeev Kozhikkattuthodi, vice president, product management and strategy, TIBCO. "Departmental business users looking to automate data flows, SI partners implementing business solutions, and SaaS providers looking to add connectivity to their products can now choose TIBCO to leverage our global footprint and broad set of complementary technologies as part of the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud."

The Scribe platform is available today, and complements existing TIBCOⓇ integration solutions:

Customers and partners can continue to subscribe to the same Scribe capabilities available at the time of the acquisition

The Scribe platform's easy-to-use functionality will augment the capabilities of TIBCO Cloud Integration, creating a single, comprehensive solution that enables customers to quickly connect SaaS applications, integrate enterprise systems, and develop API-led microservices

Scribe customers will be able to leverage complementary TIBCOⓇ Connected Intelligence Cloud capabilities, such as API management, messaging, microservices development, visual analytics, and more, all from within the same cloud platform

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com.

TIBCO, TIBCO Cloud, Scribe, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

