TIBCO Software Named a Leader in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management

In recent years, TIBCO has transformed TIBCO Mashery®, a pillar of the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud , from a predominantly North American solution to a global offering. TIBCO has driven innovation in the API platform space by extending the core Mashery® product to include support for API-led microservices and functions, and event-driven microgateways, leveraging open source technologies such as Project Flogo® and Project Mashling™. Flogo® is an open source edge microservices framework for building ultralight microservices designed for serverless and IoT deployment, while Mashling™ is an event-driven and lightweight microgateway that is embeddable as part of your microservices.

"We feel that this year's report validates TIBCO's continued leadership within the API management market," said Thomas Been, chief marketing officer, TIBCO. "TIBCO Mashery is at the forefront of the API management evolution, providing a complete API platform that offers customers the ability to design, develop, manage, scale, and analyze their API programs across the complete API lifecycle. As the demand for cloud-native and hybrid enterprise solutions continues to grow, we're well positioned to provide the connective tissue of pervasive integration that serves as the foundation for a modern digital business."

Gartner evaluated 22 API management vendors in this year's report, based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. Gartner assesses vendors by examining their products and services in terms of quality and performance. In the report, Gartner states, "Each time our digital business platform connects with our partners, or new affiliates sign up to sell our products on their platform, it is using APIs. It should be easy to appreciate, therefore, both that APIs are woven into the very fabric of digital business and that the already-widespread usage of APIs will increase massively in the future."

