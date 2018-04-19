TIBCO Software Recognized in Gartner's 2018 Critical Capabilities for Data Science & Machine Learning Platforms

"TIBCO Statistica offers an approach to smart analytics that is mandatory for data science initiatives to yield business value in today's data-driven world," said Thomas Been, chief marketing officer, TIBCO. "We're honored to be identified for our strong performance in Production Refinement, Business Exploration, and Advanced Prototyping, which reinforces TIBCO Statistica as a dynamic enterprise-ready solution necessary for digital transformation."

TIBCO Statistica™ provides advanced and predictive analytics solutions that create interactive models, enabling customers to quickly discover new insights about their data and make more informed decisions. Users can rapidly prototype new techniques with a combination of built-in analytics and open-source tools that provide flexibility and fast exploration of models.

This year's report evaluated 17 data science and machine learning solutions, based on 15 critical capabilities across three key use cases. Gartner recommends that data and analytics leaders tasked with incorporating data science and machine learning into their organizations' analytics and BI strategies should, "Favor flexible platforms that support and integrate open-source technologies, although open source will typically require a more-sophisticated technical skill set (and may require augmenting internal talent with an external service provider)."

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com.

TIBCO, Statistica, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

