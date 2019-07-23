TIBCO Spotfire X Recognized by SIIA as Best Business Intelligence Reporting & Analytics Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, won the Best Business Intelligence Reporting & Analytics Solution of 2019 for TIBCO Spotfire® , by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world. The win adds to the Spotfire® solution's many industry accolades and further validates the application's value to modern enterprises who are under increasing pressure to satisfy customer needs by providing flexible, agile analytics solutions that can operate at scale.

"We are delighted to win the SIIA CODiE Award for delivering the most comprehensive intelligence and analytics solution," said Brad Hopper, vice president, analytics product strategy, TIBCO. "Our customers understand the importance of having the right analytics platform to drive their business. This award further affirms the suitability of Spotfire for all analytics use cases, as well as underlining its value in helping our customers and partners turn data into innovation and drive optimized business results."

TIBCO Spotfire is one of the industry's most complete analytics platforms. The AI-powered, search-driven experience, with built-in data wrangling and advanced analytics, makes it fast and easy for everyone to visualize real-time discoveries from data at rest and in motion. Spotfire delivers numerous capabilities at-scale, including a wide range of visual analytics, predictive analytics, location analytics, and streaming analytics. By harnessing the power of innovative and open source technologies, TIBCO customers and partners can quickly and easily identify actionable insights from massive amounts of data.

"The CODiE Awards have long recognized the most innovative, high-impact products in the market, and the 2019 winners continue this grand tradition," said Jeff Joseph, president, SIIA. "We are thrilled to spotlight these exciting products and the power they have to revolutionize how we do business. Congratulations to all our honorees."

The SIIA, the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special award ceremony in San Francisco on June 12.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers, and investors. The scores from the expert judges' review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Forty-four awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information, and media companies, including the all-new Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging. Ten awards were given as part of the Company CODiE Awards, which recognize outstanding individuals, companies, and teams.

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com .

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

TIBCO, Spotfire, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

