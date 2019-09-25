TIBCO Strengthens Commitment to Providing Cloud-Native, Open, and AI-Driven Solutions

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIBCO Software Inc. , a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced a series of new products, features, and connectivity that help make agile innovation easier than ever before by providing technology freedom of choice, cloud-native deployment, and AI everywhere. Enhancements to the TIBCO® Connected Intelligence platform further accelerate TIBCO customers' time-to-action, enabling them to innovate faster and more sustainably, ultimately turning ideas and investments into business value.

"On the back of digital interconnectedness becoming a business norm, customers are dealing with an unwieldy explosion of data that is largely unstructured and complex. The nirvana of using data to mold and inform critical decisions still escapes many businesses, but it shouldn't when we have fundamental technologies like the cloud, flexible open platforms, and AI at our disposal that can turn data into innovation and impact," said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer, TIBCO. "Our vision for our customers is that when they use TIBCO as their data foundation, they can engage and interact with their data seamlessly."

Cloud-Native

TIBCO capabilities are available and equally powerful wherever they are deployed, allowing customers to focus on the value they create and the speed with which they innovate. TIBCO Cloud™ Mashery®, TIBCO's leading API management software and one in a series of cloud-native technologies from TIBCO, provides customers with first-class support for cloud-native deployments in public clouds, private clouds, and on-premises. In keeping with this cloud-first and cloud-native momentum, TIBCO has announced that TIBCO Mashery® Local Developer Portal is now also available as a fully cloud-native deployment – in private clouds or on-premises. This further enables customers to evolve to cloud-native architectural platforms such as Kubernetes. In addition, customers faced with the increasing complexity of metadata governance can join the beta program for TIBCO Cloud™ Metadata, a new cloud-native enterprise metadata management service powered by TIBCO EBX™ and run entirely on the TIBCO® Connected Intelligence Cloud platform.

Open Platforms

Acknowledging that its customers are increasingly embracing a mix of proprietary commercial applications and tools alongside open-source software and broad sharing, TIBCO continues to develop capabilities to support open source and is weaving more open offerings into its product mix. The introduction of TIBCO® Messaging Manager 1.0.0, including a comprehensive Apache Kafka Management Toolkit, provides an intelligent, predictive, and auto-completing command-line interface (CLI), simplifying the setup and management of Apache Kafka. The TIBCO® Messaging components feature a common management plugin, leverage a common interface and allow for easier continuous integration and deployment. TIBCO Messaging Manager extends TIBCO's 24x7 support for Apache Kafka and enables the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud platform to easily take advantage of Kafka for integration, event processing, and real-time messaging with historical context.

In addition, TIBCO now offers support for IoT-based machine-to-machine communication via OPC Foundation Unified Architecture in TIBCO® Streaming software. In support of open-source Project Flogo®, TIBCO announces the Project Flogo Streaming User Interface. Integrating with TIBCO's existing solutions, the Project Flogo Streaming User Interface lets developers build resource-efficient, smarter real-time streaming processing apps at the edge or in the cloud, improving the productivity of expert IT resources. Lastly, to further strengthen TIBCO's contribution to the open-source community, TIBCO introduces an open-source specification, CatalystML, to capture data transformations and easily consume machine-learning artifacts in real-time, high-throughput applications.

AI as a Foundation

AI is foundational to the evolution of all TIBCO products in order to unlock true innovation. As machine learning models have never been easier to deploy and connect to data feeds to support faster, and smarter decisions in real time, TIBCO developers look to infuse AI as a core capability into the very products and offerings they build at the start of each development cycle. For example, TIBCO's AutoML extension for its Data Science software via TIBCO LABS™ facilitates the rapid development and selection of AI workflows. In addition, new Process Mining capabilities via TIBCO LABS enable customers to discover, improve, and predict process behavior from data event logs produced by operational systems. Other enhancements to this AI foundation include a new interactive AI capability in TIBCO Spotfire and a new ability to call a TIBCO® Data Science model "runner" from Spotfire. A new Streaming Data Science functionality is also available inside its new Intelligent Equipment Accelerator to call machine-learning models for real-time streaming data.

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com .

TIBCO, TIBCO Cloud, Mashery, Spotfire, ActiveSpaces, Flogo, TIBCO LABS, and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

