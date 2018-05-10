TIBCO's Enterprise Integration Platform-as-a-Service Now Available in AWS Marketplace

TIBCO Cloud Integration is an iPaaS that allows users to seamlessly connect cloud, on-premises, and Internet of Things (IoT) edge applications with no coding required. Developed with ease-of-use in mind, and with components based on open-source Project Flogo ® , customers can rapidly connect their applications and share data easier than ever before.

"We're excited our customers can now purchase and launch our enterprise iPaaS directly from AWS Marketplace," said Rajeev Kozhikkattuthodi, vice president, product management and strategy, TIBCO. "As organizations adapt to cloud technologies, they want to work with companies like TIBCO and AWS, who are at the forefront of innovation. By making TIBCO Cloud Integration available in AWS Marketplace, TIBCO enables users to accelerate their digital transformation efforts with a simplified procurement process through AWS contracts."

"With its availability on AWS Marketplace, TIBCO Cloud Integration allows organizations to easily connect their cloud and on-premises applications for seamless hybrid operations," said Barry Russell, general manager, AWS Marketplace and Service Catalog Business Development, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "AWS is excited for TIBCO to offer this on AWS Marketplace for enterprise customers as TIBCO's first SaaS product available for procurement via AWS Marketplace, and we look forward to customers leveraging this to migrate more workloads onto AWS."

Apps Associates, a global IT services company, has already seen the benefit of TIBCO Cloud Integration's accessibility. "Using TIBCO Cloud Integration, Apps Associates is seeing new business opportunities," says Pandu Prudhvi, practice director, integration and custom development, Apps Associates. "It's a flexible solution, and it's really helping us develop, build, and deploy integrations in a scalable way. With the availability of TIBCO Cloud Integration on AWS Marketplace, customers now have even easier access to a market-leading, cloud-based iPaaS."

About TIBCO

TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, we interconnect everything, capture data in real time wherever it is, and augment the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on us to build compelling experiences, energize operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com.

