Tibetan Buddhist Monks to Visit the Coral Springs Museum of Art June 5-10, 2018

Highlights of the week will include authentic Tibetan artistic workshops as well a Tibetan lunch and dinner prepared by the monks. The lunch will take place on Wednesday, June 6 at 12:30 p.m. and the dinner will take place on Friday, June 8 at 7 p.m. Both meals will feature traditional favorites such as momos (dumplings) and naan (leavened flatbread). Then on Thursday, June 7 at 7 p.m., guests are invited to a Celebration of Community. This evening of interfaith dialogue between different cultures will feature a panel of spiritual leaders and be centered on peace. The artistic workshops will feature the ancient art of butter sculpture, mani stone, as well as meditation and dharma hours each day. A Cultural Pageant Spectacular on Saturday, June 9 will present costume, ritual dance, song and chants followed by a catered farewell dinner at 7 p.m.

"The Coral Springs Museum of Art always enjoys hosting members of the Drepung Gomang Monastery, and we are thrilled to be offering a diverse array of events centered around their visit with us," said Julia Andrews, Executive Director of the Coral Springs Museum of Art. "To be in their presence and be able to learn about their culture is truly a privilege."

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is one of only 33 locations the monks are visiting on their 2017-2018 North American Sacred Art Tour. The tour is part of the monks' mission to spread the message of peace, loving kindness, wisdom and compassion while sharing their traditional arts and culture. Funds raised from this event will support the monks' Monastery in southern India.

The monks will open and close each day with sacred Tibetan chanting, and they will devote each day from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. constructing the renowned sand mandala for Chenrezig, the Buddha of compassion. Millions of colored grains of sand will be carefully laid out in detailed patterns and diagrams, which represent sacred textual Buddhist imagery. Upon completion on Sunday, June 10, the mandala will be ceremoniously deconstructed and deposited into a moving waterway, which is believed to spread blessings to the local community.

"The purpose of the construction of this mandala is to encourage every one of us to have a compassionate heart for the benefit of all living things," said Andrews.

Some events require ticket purchase or pre-registration. Space is limited for workshops and culinary events. To register, visit http://bit.ly/CSMOAMonks18. Visitors will also be able to purchase goods from the Tibetan Marketplace offered by the monks throughout their visit. The marketplace will be located within the Museum.

All contributions from the tour are used to purchase food, housing, and medical supplies for the nearly 2,000 monks at the Drepung Gomang Monastery, and will go toward seed funds for income-generating projects aimed at eventual self-sufficiency.

For more information on the Sacred Art Tour and a full schedule, visit www.coralspringsmuseum.org or contact the Coral Springs Museum of Art at (954) 340-5000 or museuminfo@coralsprings.com.

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to

5 p.m. Since the Museum is a proud member of North American Reciprocal Museums (NARM) and Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM), members who join at the family membership level ($125 annually) gain access to more than 800 museums across the U.S.

About Coral Springs Museum of Art

The Coral Springs Museum of Art serves Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Florida, by offering an art immersion experience focused on celebrating present-day, nationally recognized and Florida artists who create Traditional, Modern and Postmodern art. Since its opening in early 1997, the museum has hosted more than 600,000 visitors and students and exhibited the work of more than 200 artists in its galleries, including well-known artists such as Alexandra Nichita, Romero Britto, Wolf Kahn, Duane Hansen, Clyde Butcher, Jose Bedia, Royo, Yuroz, Dale Chihuly and Toulouse-Lautrec. The museum, which features a permanent collection and an extensive sculpture garden, is open to the public and offers numerous classes, programs, events and exhibits for children and adults. For more information, visit www.coralspringsmuseum.org.

