Tibidabo Scientific Industries Appoints Paul McEvoy as Group Chief Commercial Officer

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd ("Tibidabo Scientific") is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul McEvoy as Group Chief Commercial Officer. In this pivotal role, Paul will spearhead the design and implementation of unified sales and marketing strategies across all Tibidabo Scientific companies.

With his extensive experience and a comprehensive understanding of the imaging, medical device, irradiation, and research sectors, Paul's strategic approach aligns seamlessly with Tibidabo Scientific's vision for innovation and global commitment to cutting-edge solutions.

"Paul's unique blend of expertise in sales and marketing makes him an excellent match for our executive team."

A distinguished graduate of University College Dublin, Paul brings over ten years of leadership in sales, demonstrating success with effective go-to-market strategies in the United States and internationally. Notably, in the Women's Health space, he has been instrumental in driving sales growth, forging strategic partnerships, and enhancing market presence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to Tibidabo Scientific," said Viktoriya Baytser, Group President. "His unique blend of experience and expertise in sales and marketing makes him an excellent match for our executive team. We are confident that his strategic vision, dedication and leadership will be pivotal in driving the commercial success of Tibidabo Scientific."

Expressing his enthusiasm about the new role, Paul stated, "I am honoured and excited to join the Tibidabo family, a company renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence across diverse markets. I look forward to contributing to the organization's continued growth and success by leveraging my experience to develop impactful commercial strategies."

This strategic appointment underscores Tibidabo Scientific's commitment to strengthening its leadership and enhancing its position in the scientific research, aerospace, and industrial markets. Paul's expertise is expected to be a key driver in Tibidabo Scientific's ongoing growth and expansion in the global market.

To learn more, please visit www.tibidaboscientific.com

About Tibidabo Scientific Industries

Tibidabo Scientific Industries is a global leader of highly differentiated technologies in scientific and medical research, life sciences, agriculture, recycling, aerospace, defense and security, and industrial markets.

We succeed by helping customers push boundaries with cutting edge products and solutions that drive innovation for new and existing technologies.

Our collaborative approach and expanding global team enable our customers to make informed decisions and implement effective solutions with ground-breaking technologies.

For further information on Tibidabo Scientific Industries and our family of companies, please contact Debra Peris, Director of Marketing at [email protected]

