Tibit Communications Announces PON Industry's First Fully Pluggable OLT

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tibit Communications, a Petaluma, CA based start-up developing next-generation access devices, today announced availability of the world's first fully pluggable Optical Line Terminal (OLT), the Tibit MicroPlug™ OLT. A complete network access device for 10-Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (PON), the MicroPlug™ OLT dramatically reduces the footprint, power consumption, cost, and amount of application-specific hardware needed for network deployments.

The new OLT form factor revolutionizes PON market dynamics by enabling switch vendors to easily extend their widely-deployed portfolio of 10G switch ports to support 10G PON. Tibit's standards-based small-format pluggable (SFP+) solution reduces the physical footprint of today's chassis-based and card-based solutions by 95% and lowers power consumption by 75%.

"Our challenge was to do something never attempted in this industry -- reduce an entire OLT, including an entirely new ASIC and 10G optics, into a standards-based pluggable form factor," said Richard Stanfield, CEO of Tibit Communications. "The result is a product that saves an extraordinary amount of space and power, and we are encouraged by the strong market reception of this game-changing device."

Tibit's MicroPlug™ OLT directly addresses the CAPEX, OPEX, and network simplification objectives of service providers targeting next-generation architectures through CORD (Central Office Rearchitected as a Datacenter) and NFV (Network Function Virtualization), and replaces legacy, PON-specific hardware equipment with a single network element. The reduced power and footprint profile of the MicroPlug OLT also uniquely meets Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) objectives of cable operators. Multiple Tibit devices can effectively operate in an MSO remote node enclosure, satisfying strict environmental and power restrictions.

Mike Nielsen, VP Packet Software & Access R&D at Ciena says, "Tibit's MicroPlug™ OLT removes the costs and footprint of traditional OLTs from the carrier network while extending PON access into an array of environments. This revolutionary new device will help us advance our innovation agenda, particularly across our Packet Networking portfolio."

Tibit's in-band-by-design architecture can deploy in PON virtualization environments such as vOLT-HA (virtual OLT - Hardware Abstraction), DPoE (DOCSIS PON over Ethernet), and BAA (Broadband Access Abstraction). Tibit's MicroPlug OLT meets both 10G-EPON and 10G GPON (XGS-PON) standards in a single device – IEEE 1904.1 and ITU-T G.9807.1.

"We have been specifically interested in remotely-deployable PON solutions for the MSO market," says Colin Buechner, Managing Director, Access Networks, of Liberty Global. "Much of the challenge in this market is reducing the power consumption and heat dissipation of PON equipment that must be housed in outdoor cabinets. Tibit's solution directly addresses these concerns and supports the acceleration of 10G PON rollouts."

Morgan Chase, Global Managing Director, Packet Optical at Juniper Network says, "We're excited about Tibit's MicroPlug™ OLT solution as we see it targeting specific architecture goals for many of our customers. The combined solution integrates PON directly with existing switch management solutions, including Software Defined Networking [SDN] systems."

For more information, please visit www.tibitcom.com.

