LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eccentex, an industry leading low-code development platform and process automation software company, announced today the appointment of Tibor Vass as CMO – Chief Marketing Officer.

As CMO, Tibor will be responsible for driving Eccentex's marketing strategy, including branding, demand generation, product marketing, and sales enablement. He will also work closely with the company's sales and customer success teams to ensure that Eccentex's messaging and positioning align with the needs of its customers.

Tibor Vass Joins Eccentex as Chief Marketing Officer

Tibor brings more than 20 years of experience to Eccentex, having previously held senior marketing positions at a number of leading technology companies. He is known for his ability to create and execute successful marketing strategies that drive growth and revenue.

"We are thrilled to have Tibor join the Eccentex team," said Alex Stein CEO of Eccentex. "His proven track record of driving growth and building successful marketing programs will be invaluable as we continue to expand our business and help our customers achieve their digital transformation goals."

"I am excited to be joining Eccentex at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Tibor Vass. "I believe that Eccentex's innovative approach to cloud-based software solutions has the potential to revolutionize the industry, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team that will make that happen."

Tibor completed his MBA at Oxford Brookes University in the UK and gathered dozens of technical and business leadership certificates including CMS and DMS degrees and Certified Dale Carnegie presenter awards. He is a member of the University of California Riverside Design Thinking Board and recently joined the Global CMO Council.

Tibor and his team recently presented the Year 2023 Marketing plan to the Eccentex board that contains four strategic objectives – 'Add AI', 'Team Up', 'Be Visible', and 'Go Big'.

About Eccentex

Eccentex delivers smart process automation solutions for operational CRM, customer service, customer journey management and back-office automation. Eccentex's flexible, unified low-code AppBase Platform empowers people to rapidly deploy, easily extend, and change applications to meet the ever-changing business needs.

Over its history, Eccentex has delivered award-winning capabilities in case management and business process automation (BPM) powered by AI assisted automation and dynamic form management, to help the world's leading brands and governments to achieve breakthrough business results and unparallel customer experiences.

