Tiburon Subsea & Ocean Floor Geophysics Sign MOU to Expand Capabilities of Revolutionary AUV Design

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiburon Subsea Inc. (TSI) and Ocean Floor Geophysics Inc. (OFG) are excited to announce their professional collaboration for 2025.

In 2024, Tiburon Subsea introduced its patented vectored thrust control system JETTE for defense markets and established AUV manufacturers.

Tiburon Subsea Introduces Advanced Underwater Robotic Technology Tiburon Subsea patent pending JETTE thruster equipped AUV | Expanding Subsea Data Delivery

In 2025, Tiburon is launching an initiative to develop its own revolutionary commercial AUV with its patent-pending technology. As a key part of this initiative, Tiburon announces an agreement to incorporate OFG's Self-Compensating Magnetometer, Hypermag, iCP, and HyperEMF systems for non-contact cathodic protection inspection, AC/DC cable EMF and depth of burial, and UXO survey.

"Our respective companies share a goal and vision of creating new subsea survey and inspection capabilities for our clients. We believe that advancing dynamic underwater technologies will propel us into a new era in marine robotics. Consider how satellite networks are the backbone hardware of the earth's science data network; autonomous vehicles are quickly becoming the same backbone needed to open data acquisition on a planet which is 70% water. Renewable energy, climate change remediation, marine fishery protection, weather monitoring, and coastal engineering will all benefit from access to this technology," writes Tiburon Subsea Founder and CEO, Tim Taylor.

TSI's revolutionary design offers hydrodynamic efficiency and redundancy and allows autonomous underwater vehicles to operate in all dimensions. Essentially, Tiburon Subsea is offering a dual market product. The JETTE system can provide all AUV manufacturers with vehicles featuring the ability to traverse any environment, hover, scan, stabilize, and carry larger payloads with more power. This new technology solves multiple shortcomings of current vehicles.

Ideal uses for the Tiburon fleet will include site exploration, oceanographic research, biodiversity management, defense, wind and wave renewable energy survey and maintenance, export and inter-array cable inspection, hydrographic survey, subsea security, methane leak detection, and coastal health monitoring. Tiburon Subsea is expanding into a platform that will disrupt current industry processes and help its clients overcome barriers to technology.

OFG CEO Matthew Kowalczyk states: "I have worked with Tim Taylor on many subsea projects throughout the years and his latest tech innovation will allow us to deploy our systems on a platform with unique capabilities to provide comprehensive data to our clients and the underwater marine community. OFG and Tiburon Subsea share a belief that the future of the ocean economy is digital, autonomous, and resident. That future requires quality data."

About OFG

OFG provides solutions to address our clients' subsea surveying challenges across a range of markets including the renewables, oil and gas, defense and minerals sectors. OFG brings together expert teams of engineers and geoscientists to design, integrate and operationalize complex sensor systems deployed from AUV, ROV, USV and surface vessels. OFG collects rich multiphysics datasets and interprets these to meet and exceed survey objectives efficiently and safely, with minimal environmental impact. More info on OFG can be found at www.oceanfloorgeophysics.com.

About Tiburon Subsea

Founded by acclaimed ocean explorer Tim Taylor and famed ocean scientist Dr. Sylvia Earle, Tiburon Subsea is building the world's first global autonomous undersea drone and data technology platform. TSI's new commercial AUV will be equipped with the proprietary JETTE thruster system, offering more speed, maneuverability, reliability, and versatility than current defense industry and commercial survey vehicles. Companies interested in access to survey quality AUV systems are encouraged to learn more at www.tiburonsubsea.com.

For more information contact Christine Dennison - Media Relations: [email protected] or 917-423-1369.

SOURCE Tiburon Subsea, Inc.