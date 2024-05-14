Tiburon Subsea Introduces Advanced Underwater Robotic Technology

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiburon Subsea has launched its patent pending autonomous underwater thruster control technology, JETTE.

JETTE is a pioneering in-line dual vectored subsea robotic controlled propulsion system designed to meet the evolving demands within the underwater robotics market.

Tiburon Subsea JETTE UUV Control Thruster System. Tiburon Subsea is pioneering a new wave for the future of underwater robotics. JETTE Thruster Equipped AUV.

This revolutionary design employs dual fore and aft thrusters working independently and in tandem giving Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) enhanced capabilities. The JETTE system offers increased speed, variable controls, maneuverability, durability, and redundancy over traditional UUV's. This design eliminates the long-standing control plane weak points that have plagued UUV's. JETTE provides extended hover/dwell/scan abilities and simplifies maintenance while providing redundancy and self-rescue. It is a unique system and an evolution in hydrodynamic efficiency.

Breaking down barriers to emerging technology and facilitating its availability is a mission for Ocean Explorer, Founder and Tiburon Subsea CEO Tim Taylor.

"Autonomous vehicles are opening new frontiers just as satellites have in space. Timely ocean data is a missing link. Renewable energy, climate change remediation, coastal engineering and security will all benefit from this technology. Tiburon's aim is to democratize access to autonomous robotic tech for stakeholders and caretakers. In facilitating access to data, we will increase awareness, care, and management of our ocean resources and environment in real-time," states Taylor.

Tiburon Subsea is pioneering a new wave for the future of underwater robotics by developing a platform consisting of proprietary technology, engineering support, training, and logistical services. For more information contact Christine Dennison, [email protected] or 212-744-6763.

