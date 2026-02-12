Tic Tac® and Dr Pepper® Team Up for Bold New Flavor Collaboration

23 Flavors Meets 100 Layers with Tic Tac® Dr Pepper® Mints

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two iconic brands are joining forces to create a refreshing new experience for flavor enthusiasts. Tic Tac®, the beloved mint brand known for its 100 layers of flavor, announces the launch of Tic Tac® Dr Pepper® Mints, a limited-time offering that combines the unique, one-of-a-kind flavor of Dr Pepper® with the instant refreshment of Tic Tac mints.

Each mint delivers that signature Dr Pepper flavor profile, now in an all-new pocket-sized format —the same convenient packaging Tic Tac fans have loved for decades.

"Tic Tac® Dr Pepper® Mints bring together two powerhouse brands in an unexpected way," said Endri Shtylla, Marketing Director at Ferrero. "We've brought Dr Pepper's original 23-flavor blend into the convenient mint format Tic Tac does best—giving fans a whole new way to enjoy the flavors they love."

Perfect for life in motion, Tic Tac® Dr Pepper® Mints are ideal for road trips, commutes, or any moment when you need a flavorful pick-up. The portable packaging fits easily in pockets, purses, or desk drawers, ensuring that this unique taste experience is always within reach.

Tic Tac® Dr Pepper® Mints are now available at select retailers and will roll out to additional locations nationwide in the coming months. For more information, follow Tic Tac® on X, Instagram and TikTok to keep up with the brand's latest innovation news.

About Tic Tac® Mints

The Tic Tac® brand was launched in the U.S. in 1969 by the Italian confectionery manufacturer Ferrero and has been a leading mint brand for over 50 years.

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About Dr Pepper®

Dr Pepper®, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the twenty-three flavors of Dr Pepper® have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, Zero Sugar, Cream Soda, Strawberries & Cream, and Blackberry varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper® at Facebook.com/DrPepper, Instagram.com/DrPepper or TikTok.com/DrPepper.

