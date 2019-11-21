Tic Tac® Mints Partners With Spotify® To Launch Spotify's First Branded Live Event Series, Hear For It

The interactive concert will intertwine music with the spirit of the Tic Tac brand to give fans a multi-sensory experience that allows them to engage with Tic Tac and Spotify in new ways. Kicking off the first week of December, Hear For It features two back-to-back nights of activations – Vol 1: Sounds Refreshing and Vol 2: Sounds Delicious – both taking place at historic Los Angeles music venue, The Mint. Vol 1: Sounds Refreshing will showcase the essence of the iconic mint brand as Spotify fans groove to the smooth sounds of Ella Vos , while Vol 2: Sounds Delicious will be infused with moments that celebrate the fruity side of the Tic Tac brand and encourage guests to let loose as they rock out with Surfaces .

"We're always looking for fresh ways to connect with our audience and bring to life our iconic mint and unmistakable sound," said Felipe Riera Michelotti, VP Marketing, Tic Tac North America at Ferrero USA, Inc. "This collaboration with Spotify gives us an opportunity to shake things up and rethink the concert experience in a way that only the Tic Tac brand could."

Following Tic Tac mints' previous music collaborations, the brand is increasingly seeking to manifest its unique flavor and sound through unexpected musical experiences and partnerships. Tic Tac mints hopes that these activations will continue to connect with consumers in fun and immersive ways that prompt them to rethink the brand's place in the mint category.

"In this age of device overload, marketers are faced with both a challenge and an opportunity," said Danielle Lee, VP, Global Head of Partner Solutions, Spotify. "In order to truly connect with customers, it is crucial for brands to come to life beyond the digital world by creating real-life experiences that are both interactive and culturally relevant. With Hear For It, we've found a unique way to accomplish both. We are thrilled to launch the series with Tic Tac mints as our inaugural partner."

Spotify listeners will be invited to Hear For It through targeted audio ads and exclusive branded communication. Entry will be first-come, first serve. Fans who aren't able to attend will still be able to get a taste of the experience via two branded Tic Tac mints' playlists on Spotify, Minty: Vol 1 - Sounds Refreshing and Fruity: Vol 2 - Sounds Delicious.

Further information can be found on www.Spotify.com, or by following the @TicTacUSA social channels.

CONTACT

Golin

Kelsey Varwig

KVarwig@golin.com

ABOUT TIC TAC® MINTS

The Tic Tac® brand was launched in the U.S. in 1969 by the Italian confectionery manufacturer Ferrero and has been a leading mint brand for over 50 years.

ABOUT SPOTIFY

Spotify transformed music listening forever when it launched in Sweden in 2008. Discover, manage and share over 50m tracks for free, or upgrade to Spotify Premium to access exclusive features including offline mode, improved sound quality, and an ad-free music listening experience.

Today, Spotify is the most popular global audio streaming subscription service with 248m users, including 113m subscribers, across 79 markets. We are the largest driver of revenue to the music business today.

ABOUT FERRERO

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger®, Crunch®, Baby Ruth®, Raisinets®, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and six plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and Instagram. Join us at ferrerocareers.com.

ABOUT ELLA VOS

Acclaimed for her dreamy soundscape and praised by the likes of Rolling Stone and Neon Gold, her debut album Words I Never Said, and her follow up EP "Watch & Wait" have received over 250 million streams independently. With sold out shows across America, Ella Vos' songs have soundtracked ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," MTV's "Catfish," E!'s "Life of Kylie" and The CW's "The Originals."

Ella has a robust following on Spotify with two million monthly listeners, and her viral hit "White Noise" hitting #1 on multiple viral charts around the world.

ABOUT SURFACES

With Forrest Frank on vocals and production, and Colin Padalecki working on writing and arrangement, the pair have meshed their individual talents into one impressive whole – Surfaces, where positive music and summer vibes never end. In the middle of a sold out North American tour, over 150 million global streams under their belt and 3.6 million followers on Spotify, Surfaces are gearing up to drop their next full-length project in early 2020. Their recent releases include "Sunday Best," "Good Day," and "Keep It Gold."

"Bloom," set for release on December 6, 2019, will be Surfaces latest track in a string of singles paving the way for their next album release in early 2020.

SOURCE Tic Tac