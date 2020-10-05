Tic Tac® Unveils "Refreshing Moments" Platform To Inspire Consumers To Find Little Moments Of Refreshment Everyday

As daily lives become more overwhelming, the Tic Tac® brand hopes to help people hit pause and inspire activities and connection – whether that's dancing to their favorite music, enjoying a walk outside or spending time with family or friends.

"As a brand, Tic Tac® understands what people are feeling right now. We believe everyone can relate to the external pressures that prevent us from doing the things we love and better connecting with those around us," said Felipe Riera Michelotti, VP Marketing, Tic Tac® North America at Ferrero USA, Inc. "Whether it's taking the time to finish that project you started weeks ago or even just to have a meaningful conversation with your roommate or family member after a full day of meetings or remote learning, we hope to encourage people to take a break from the daily grind, enjoy a Tic Tac® mint and experience the refreshing moments that ensue."

From breaking out into spontaneous dance to sharing meaningful time with loved ones, the action in the commercial and supporting digital spots captures the refreshing feeling that comes with eating a Tic Tac® – and the confidence, creativity and connection the brand hopes each mint can inspire. These fun behaviors reflect new consumption moments that consumers can enjoy at home. Minty flavors can provide consumers with confidence to express themselves, while fruity flavors may unlock a sense of playful spontaneity that shakes up the day.

In addition to the new ad spot, Tic Tac® is supplementing the new Refreshing Moments platform with digital spots that will be supported by paid media on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Along with digital, influencer and PR, the commercial represents the first of many activations that the Tic Tac® brand is launching to encourage moments of refreshment in unique and playful ways.

All ads were concepted by creative agency Laundry Service and produced by production company Cycle.

ABOUT TIC TAC® MINTS

The Tic Tac® brand was launched in the U.S. in 1969 by the Italian confectionery manufacturer Ferrero and has been a leading mint brand for over 50 years.

ABOUT FERRERO

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger®, Crunch®, Baby Ruth®, Raisinets®, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and eight plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and Instagram or visit us at www.ferrerousa.com.

