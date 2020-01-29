Tic Tac®Mints Taps Steve Aoki As Creative Director Of New Tic Tac X-Freeze Digital Campaign

"In my own life, I'm always pushing myself to test new boundaries and try new things – whether that's jumping out of an airplane or DJ'ing in three countries in one night," said Steve Aoki. "It was thrilling to be able to reflect on these exhilarating experiences and showcase them through a campaign that focuses on the powerfully refreshing flavor of Tic Tac X-Freeze."

To create the campaign, Aoki collaborated alongside the Tic Tac brand to choose images that he believed reflected the feeling and essence of Tic Tac X-Freeze. The two 15-second spots depict Aoki performing in front of thousands, jumping off a cliff, snowboarding down a mountain and sinking into an ice bath.

"Tic Tac X-Freeze brings a more intense flavor and refreshing counterpart to our mint portfolio, so we wanted to feature it in a unique way that would resonate with our audience," said Felipe Riera Michelotti, VP Marketing, Tic Tac North America at Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. "The partnership with Steve [Aoki] unfolded naturally. He is a long-time Tic Tac fan, and we felt like his spirit embodied the true taste sensation of Tic Tac X-Freeze, which you can see in the final creative."

Tic Tac X-Freeze features cooling crystals strong enough to refresh any mouth and deliver an extra pop of taste. The mint is 50 percent larger than a standard-sized Tic Tac, and available in Wintergreen and Strong Mint flavors. The product is available in a 30-piece pack for $1.49 and a 65-piece pack for $2.49.

Fans will be able to view the Tic Tac and Steve Aoki collaboration in two 15-second spots (spot 1 + spot 2) and a behind-the-scenes video, starting today on the @TicTacUSA social channels.

The campaign creative was edited by creative agency Laundry Service.

ABOUT TIC TAC® MINTS

The Tic Tac® brand was launched in the U.S. in 1969 by the Italian confectionery manufacturer Ferrero and has been a leading mint brand for over 50 years.

ABOUT FERRERO

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger®, Crunch®, Baby Ruth®, Raisinets®, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and six plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and Instagram. Join us at ferrerocareers.com.



About Steve Aoki:

Steve Aoki, the two-time Grammy-nominated producer/DJ is one of today's most successful American cross-genre artists, collectively counting 2.6 billion music streams on Spotify, with an additional 355 million music streams on YouTube. As the founder of the trendsetting record label, events/lifestyle company, and apparel line Dim Mak Records, which he founded in 1996, Aoki has helped launch the careers of global acts like The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, The Gossip, and The Kills, among many others. Dim Mak today counts more than 1,000 official releases from the biggest acts and most buzzing newcomers across EDM, indie rock, hip-ho and beyond over its two-decades-plus discography. As a solo artist, Aoki boasts a lauded discography that includes: Wonderland (2012), his debut solo album, which garnered him his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronica Album; the Neon Future series, which includes Neon Future I (2014, certified gold by the RIAA), Neon Future II (2015), and Neon Future III (November 2018) and the hip-hop centric Steve Aoki Presents Kolony (2017). Recognized by Forbes as one of the top 5 world's highest paid DJ's and the world's hardest working DJ, Aoki is "one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world" (Billboard), counting more than 250 tour dates per year, with past performances at nearly every top festival around the world including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock Festival, Tomorrowland, Electric Daisy Carnival, and more. In 2012, Aoki founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION, which primarily supports organizations in the brain science and research areas with a specific focus on regenerative medicine and brain preservation.



Click Here to View Steve Aoki Facebook

Click Here to View Steve Aoki Twitter

Click Here to View Steve Aoki Instagram

CONTACT

Golin

Jaclyn Giuliano

Jgiuliano@golin.com

SOURCE Tic Tac