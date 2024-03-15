TICA Unveils Cutting-Edge Low GWP Products for Comfort and Net Zero Solutions at MCE 2024

MILAN, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 12th to 15th, 2024, the Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) was grandly held in Milan, Italy. MCE is the prestigious exhibition and global business platform in the HVAC+R, renewable sources, energy efficiency, and water processing. TICA proposes the theme"Go Beyond Comfort, Go Net Zero", and showcased its latest achievements in the HVAC field, including the TICA Noah ATW Heat Pump, providing low-carbon solutions for residential environments.

TICA Noah ATW Heat Pump

Who is the "Noah's Ark"? It saved us when we were in the center of the vortex.

The European Green Deal, approved in 2020, comprises a series of policy measures proposed by the European Commission with the overarching goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050 in the European Union (EU). Climate change mitigation has become a top priority for nations, businesses, and individuals alike. Committed to being a leading global provider of intelligent clean environments and green energy, TICA introduced the Noah ATW Heat Pump, utilizing the new environmentally friendly R290 refrigerant. R290, as the latest technology in the European industry sector, has no potential for ozone layer depletion. Its low GWP value proves its environmental characteristics, providing robust support for achieving net-zero carbon emissions in the EU.

According to on-site staff, its features are not limited to providing integrated systems for heating and cooling and domestic hot water, but also can be connected to photovoltaic power generation and solar heating systems. Users can monitor and manage energy system operations in real-time through a mobile app, achieving intelligent management of household energy. Furthermore, TICA has made efforts to achieve multiple soundproof designs, reducing outdoor equipment noise to 36dB(A), at a lower price than competitors with similar performance. The outlet water temperature can reach 80°C, higher than the industry standard of 75°C. This better ensures the impact of heat attenuation on water temperature in extreme environments.

About TICA

TICA focuses on extreme air environment fields and energy-saving applications in refrigeration systems used in buildings, as well as expanding into six major energy markets including geothermal power generation, industrial waste heat power generation, LNG cold energy power generation, biomass energy, solar thermal power generation, and CO2 liquefaction storage, with a global installed capacity of nearly 1000MW.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362762/IMG_8388.jpg