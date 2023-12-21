Tice Family Statement On Release of U.S. Prisoners From Venezuela

News provided by

National Press Club

21 Dec, 2023, 16:43 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement via the National Press Club from the family of long-detained journalist Austin Tice, on the release of 10 imprisoned Americans in a prisoner swap with Venezuela.

"The news of the release of the U.S. hostages from Venezuela is uplifting and encouraging. No doubt a joyful day for their families, and we deeply share their joy.

"The negotiations with the Venezuelan government were most certainly complicated, never the less, the White House team was willing to, engage, listen and earnestly negotiate to make this happen.

"We sincerely believe the very same genuine, earnest, engagement can bring our first born son safely home. Austin has now been held 11 years, four months and eight days in Syria. And we passionately hope President Biden will follow through for Austin and our family."

The National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute support the families of unjustly detained U.S. journalists Austin Tice, Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva, and ask the Biden administration to prioritize the protection of American journalists. Journalism is not a crime. #FreeAustinTice #BringAustinHome #IStandWithEvan #FreeAlsu.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through a free and independent press. The NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534, press freedom consultant for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

