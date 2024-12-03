TICE Florida Appoints Thomas Stager as CEO, Ushering in a New Era of Excellence in the QSR Industry

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TICE Florida, a prominent portfolio of Popeyes restaurants recently acquired by AIM Capital, announced the appointment of Thomas Stager as Chief Executive Officer. Recognized as a leader in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, Stager is celebrated for his commitment to cultivating a culture of success through integrity and excellence.

Thomas Stager, CEO TICE Florida

Stager has already initiated significant transformations within TICE Florida, introducing guiding principles centered around Teamwork, Integrity, Commitment, and Excellence, which have been embraced by the team from the executive level down to front-line employees. This cultural shift has fostered a unified approach to enhancing both operations and guest experiences.

Under Stager's leadership, TICE Florida will embark on a mission to elevate the aesthetic and functional aspects of its restaurants. Efforts include beautifying drive-through windows, introducing engaging drive-through music, and enhancing lighting with vibrant LED displays, designed to create a welcoming atmosphere for guests.

TICE Florida has become one of the first franchisees to convert 80% of its locations to Easy-to-Run (ETR) Kitchens. This innovative change is set to revolutionize both employee efficiency and guest satisfaction. The new ETR kitchens provide a streamlined workspace that enhances speed of service, improves order accuracy, and ensures that guests receive delicious food in a timely manner.

"We are thrilled to have Thomas at the helm of TICE Florida," said a spokesperson for AIM Capital. "His vision and dedication to excellence are already making a significant impact, and we look forward to seeing continued growth and success under his leadership."

Media Contact:

Mike Cooperman

Fortitude Research and Marketing

[email protected]

818-427-8294

About TICE Florida:

TICE Florida is a portfolio of Popeyes restaurants committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences through outstanding service and quality food. With a focus on community engagement and operational excellence, TICE Florida aims to be a leader in the QSR industry. Driven by our collective mission to serve others and guided by our core values of teamwork, integrity, and relentless dedication to excellence, our spirit is ingrained in everything we do.

Our measure for success goes beyond solid financial performance—it's about the tangible and positive impact we have on the lives we touch. By actively championing our teammates' personal growth and well-being, and spearheading community initiatives, we aim to be the leading Popeyes Restaurant Franchisee, driven by our dedicated team and acknowledged by our treasured customers. For more information about TICE Florida, visit wearetice.com .

About AIM Capital:

AIM Capital is a private equity group located in Coconut Grove, FL which makes control and non-control investments in high growth companies that have accomplished profitability and product/market fit. We combine the talent of our team in Marketing, Operations, Finance, and Legal with the talent within the companies to generate and execute on integral growth plans. Our goal is to create long-term value by building partnerships with leadership teams.

