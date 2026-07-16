TiCK MiTT Expands into Costco with Exclusive Value-Priced Two-Pack Across Select U.S. Markets

New retail partnership makes chemical-free tick protection more accessible for families, outdoor enthusiasts and pet owners across 16 states.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TiCK MiTT by Tick Solutions Global today announced that its reusable, chemical-free tick detection and removal tool is now available in an exclusive value-priced two-pack at participating Costco warehouse locations across 16 states. The new retail partnership expands access to TiCK MiTT at a time when tick populations are growing across much of the United States, and awareness of tick-borne diseases is increasing.

The exclusive Costco two-pack is now available at participating warehouse locations across Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, making it easier for families, outdoor enthusiasts and pet owners to incorporate routine tick checks into their outdoor activities during peak tick season.

Developed in collaboration with a tick scientist, TiCK MiTT is a lightweight, scientifically engineered tool designed to help detect and remove loose ticks from clothing, skin and pet fur before they attach. The reusable, chemical-free solution makes routine tick checks faster, easier and more convenient for people and pets alike.

Tick Solutions Global was founded by father-daughter duo Steve and Olivia Abrams after Olivia's lifelong experience with Lyme disease inspired a mission to make practical tick prevention more accessible through innovative, easy-to-use solutions.

"Our goal has always been to make tick prevention simple enough that it becomes part of every family's outdoor routine," said Olivia Abrams, CEO and Co-Founder of Tick Solutions Global. "Partnering with Costco allows us to make TiCK MiTT accessible to more families at a time when awareness around tick-borne disease continues to grow."

The Costco expansion represents another step in Tick Solutions Global's commitment to making practical, chemical-free tick prevention solutions more accessible to consumers nationwide.

About Tick Solutions Global

Tick Solutions Global develops innovative, chemical-free solutions that help families better prevent, detect and remove ticks. Founded by Steve and Olivia Abrams, the company is committed to reducing tick-borne disease through practical products that make prevention simple, accessible and effective for people and pets. For more information, visit www.tickmitt.com.

SOURCE TiCK MiTT