Tickblaze Launches Next Generation Automated Trading Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickblaze LLC announced the release of Tickblaze, its multi-asset trading platform for quants and active traders.

Tickblaze features include:

Strategy Development: Extensible architecture that supports 18 different types of scripts, all of which can be written in C# or Python.

Extensible architecture that supports 18 different types of scripts, all of which can be written in C# or Python. API: Easy-to-use API that offers more than 600 well documented functions.

Easy-to-use API that offers more than 600 well documented functions. Backtesting: Backtesting engine that is able to backtest a portfolio of trading strategies in a single integrated environment.

Backtesting engine that is able to backtest a portfolio of trading strategies in a single integrated environment. Optimization: Optimization engine that is able to optimize the parameters of multiple trading strategies at the same time.

Optimization engine that is able to optimize the parameters of multiple trading strategies at the same time. Risk Management: Risk management module that is able to monitor trading strategies and cancel or modify orders based on portfolio level risk analysis.

Risk management module that is able to monitor trading strategies and cancel or modify orders based on portfolio level risk analysis. Charting and Visualization: Feature-packed charting solution that offers a large selection of bar types, chart styles and customizations, all of which can be accessed via API.

Feature-packed charting solution that offers a large selection of bar types, chart styles and customizations, all of which can be accessed via API. Live Trading: Broker-neutral trading platform that is able to trade dozens of strategies and thousands of symbols at the same time.

Broker-neutral trading platform that is able to trade dozens of strategies and thousands of symbols at the same time. Intellectual Property: A desktop platform that keeps strategies private and secure on the trader's workstation.

"Tickblaze is one of the most advanced platforms in the industry for quants and active traders. The platform covers the full life cycle of algorithmic trading, including strategy development, backtesting, optimization and live trading" said Daniel Tochner, the founder of Tickblaze. "In addition to our modern desktop platform our solution includes terabytes of market data that traders can download and use for both backtesting and trading" he added.

Our Mission

Our mission is to empower quants and active traders with institutional-grade trading tools. We believe that the future of alpha generation is in fully automated trading based on quantitative analysis and AI.

About Tickblaze LLC

Tickblaze LLC is a privately owned company registered in the state of Delaware. The company develops state-of-the-art technologies for both retail and institutional clients.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tickblaze.com

Media Contact

Daniel Tochner, Founder

725.400.5060

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tickblaze LLC