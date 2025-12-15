Ticker Take and the New York Stock Exchange Partner to Highlight Stories From the Trading Floor

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Ticker Take, the creator-driven financial media platform co-founded by Jon Erlichman and Caroline Lesley, is partnering with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to showcase stories from the trading floor of the world's largest and most trusted equities exchange. Through this relationship, Ticker Take will gain access to NYSE-produced insights and behind-the-scenes perspectives to enrich storytelling across its platforms.

"Partnering with the NYSE is a dream come true. I was lucky enough to report from the exchange earlier in my career. I'm excited to bring the energy and authenticity of this icon of Wall Street directly to our audience," said Jon Erlichman, co-founder of Ticker Take.

Since launching in October 2024, Ticker Take has generated more than 2 billion views across platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and podcast platforms. It has rapidly built a loyal following by making financial news accessible and engaging.

"The NYSE is where capital flows and narratives take shape. We're a storytelling powerhouse — and no other exchange offers a media platform with this scale, credibility, and creative capability." said Joe Benarroch, Head of Media Partnerships, Content & Distribution at NYSE. "Through strategic partnerships with media startups like Ticker Take, we're unlocking new opportunities for public and private companies to amplify their voices while also giving our media partners access to these businesses shaping the future."

With a combined following of more than 1.5 million across social platforms, Ticker Take connects with viewers by blending market expertise with modern storytelling. Its content is also distributed across BNN Bloomberg's digital channels, reinforcing its credibility with investors worldwide.

"We've been successful by taking a unique approach to financial content creation." said Caroline Lesley, co-founder of Ticker Take. "The New York Stock Exchange team has been incredibly innovative. Access to their creative assets will help bring that vision to life for a new generation of investors."

This collaboration is part of the NYSE's broader Partnership Network, which brings together media, technology, and content partners to explore innovative formats, foster collaboration, and share original market insights globally.

