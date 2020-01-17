Ticker Tocker Acquires Eff Creative Group, Now Owning the 'EFF' in Fintech

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticker Tocker, LLC. an award winning social trading platform announced today a strategic merger with Eff Creative Group, LLC, a globally renowned agency with vertically integrated services that include design, software development, and marketing. Eff focuses on helping clients bring consumer and digital products to market using their combined 40+ years experience amongst the entrepreneurial executives. Eff Creative Group has seen tremendous growth, accolades and achievements since its inception in 2013. Eff received 32 awards for excellence in client projects and has been on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in America in 2017, 2018 and 2019 listed at #403, #408 and #1201 consecutively. Eff's rapid rise has led the company to be amongst New York City and Singapore's premiere agencies to watch.

"We couldn't pass up this 'bullish' opportunity for us to finish what we started and help make Ticker Tocker a household name," says Doron J. Fetman, CEO of Eff Creative Group, "We are excited to leave our mark in the financial industry and to officially be a part of the 'next big thing.'"

Ticker Tocker, formerly Knowvera, engaged Eff Creative in 2016 to identify retail opportunities for market expansion and ongoing feature development of their institutional trading products. After months of research and planning, both companies agreed on a central vision of combining Knowvera's trading expertise and intellectual property together with Eff Creative's experience in innovative design, development and marketing. Execution on that vision saw Eff Creative and Ticker Tocker engineer the most sophisticated, transparent and robust trading platform on the market. In January of 2019, the platform's beta program was launched, growing a user base of leaders and investors month over month as the team continued to steadily develop new and improved features.

"After working alongside Eff Creative for 3 years we felt a consolidation of efforts would reduce costs, increase efficiencies and provide for much needed transparency in financial trading technology." says Joseph Murphy, CEO of Ticker Tocker.

Ticker Tocker has also entered into many strategic partnerships and integrations with most major brokerage firms, exchanges and technology partners. Ticker Tocker is now ready to reach the masses and has plans to aggressively launch to a wider audience through marketing campaigns and initiatives in the coming months.

About Eff Creative Group, LLC:

Eff Creative Group, LLC is an award-winning 3x Inc. 5000 and Entreprenuer360 company headquartered in Times Square, New York. A team of experienced creative innovators, Eff strategically designs, develops, and markets groundbreaking digital and consumer products launching campaigns for businesses with bespoke market solutions. With sister offices in Singapore and Hong Kong, Eff is a globally-renowned vertically-integrated boutique creative agency that is experienced in a multitude of industries and is constantly reinventing the world of design, media, and technology. To learn more, visit: www.EffCreative.com

About Ticker Tocker, LLC

Recently named as 2019's Best New Financial and Market Data Information Solution, Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, Best FinTech Solution and Best New Financial Product and Service categories both in The 17th Annual American Business Awards®, and the 16th Annual International Business Awards® Ticker Tocker's mission is to become the primary marketplace of industry expert ideas and trading content. Ticker Tocker is a social marketplace of verified trading leaders, with real-time trade ideas, automated strategies, predictive analytics, live broadcast channels and more.

Founded by industry veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy, Ticker Tocker, formerly Knowvera, came to inception when the duo realized that the trading industry needed a disruptive shift. Over the past decade, Kalayjian and Murphy built a series of sophisticated trading products, which are now integrated into a singular web-based platform and mobile applications. Ticker Tocker supports institutional and novice traders to quickly find, test, learn, share and execute trades in stocks, foreign exchange and futures with crypto and options to come.

To sign up for a free trial of Ticker Tocker visit www.tickertocker.com .

