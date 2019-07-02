Ticker Tocker Announces New Partnership with TalkMarkets to Drive Major Players to its Growing Leader Portal

DANBURY, Conn., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticker Tocker, an intuitive trading platform that connects investors to top trading leaders, announced its newest partnership today with social financial platform, TalkMarkets . Combining over 1,000 contributors on TalkMarkets with patented cutting-edge trading tools and marketplace features in Ticker Tocker, the new joint partnership will create a juggernaut of trading ideas and analysis to rival anyone in the industry.

"TalkMarkets' contributors already provide first-in-class financial analysis. We are extremely excited to provide TalkMarket's contributors the opportunity to become trading leaders with our powerful technology stack," says Joe Murphy, CFO, CCO and Co-Founder of Ticker Tocker. "Instead of TalkMarkets' contributors trying to monetize themselves outside of the TalkMarket's network, we will allow them to generate subscription revenue right through their TalkMarkets and Ticker Tocker profiles, trusted and verified all in one place."

The new partnership between Ticker Tocker and TalkMarkets utilizes Ticker Tocker's newest addition to its family of products, the Ticker Tocker Widget. In addition to having TalkMarkets contributors present as active Leaders on the Ticker Tocker website, TalkMarkets will become the first third party website to proudly host the Ticker Tocker Widget to allow TalkMarkets contributors to offer live broadcasts and actionable real-time Trade Ideas all through their existing TalkMarkets profiles.

"We're always looking for ways to add value to our growing network of contributors," says Boaz Berkowitz, CEO of TalkMarkets. "Our partnership with Ticker Tocker will give our authors additional opportunities to monetize their content and reach a broader audience."

The Ticker Tocker partnership with TalkMarkets is just the beginning of Ticker Tocker's distribution expansion plans. Ticker Tocker has set the aggressive vision of being THE centralized hub for all trading experts' knowledge by 2020. Through additional partnerships and strategic placements of the Ticker Tocker widget soon to be announced in the coming weeks, Ticker Tocker's leaders' reach will continue to expand until all major broker and technology partners are included within the Ticker Tocker widget distribution network.

About Ticker Tocker

Recently named as 2019's Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, Best FinTech Solution and Best New Financial Product and Service categories in The 17th Annual American Business Awards®, Ticker Tocker 's mission is to become the primary hub of industry expert ideas and trading content by 2020.

Founded by industry veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy, Ticker Tocker came to inception when the duo realized that the trading industry needed a disruptive shift. Over the past decade, Kalayjian and Murphy built a series of sophisticated trading products, which are now integrated into the singular web-based platform Ticker Tocker. Ticker Tocker supports institutional and novice traders to quickly find, test, learn, share and execute trades in stocks, foreign exchange and futures. The platform is affiliated with CQG, Inc., Interactive Brokers, TD Ameritrade, Tradier, Fidelity Investments, ATC Brokers, TradeStation, Sage Trader, GarWood, MatrixEx, Oanda, Wedbush Futures, Speed Trader, Sterling Trading Tech, Tradovate, Infinity Futures, Centerpoint Securities, The Price Futures Group, Option Hotline, Garwood Securities, Sage Trader, Lightspeed, Infinox, Webull, and Dorman Trading and a growing list of brokers.

About TalkMarkets

TalkMarkets is an award winning financial and social media company and the first ever site to partner with its authors by offering them equity in the company. TalkMarkets features financial content from over 1,200 vetted contributing authors, from top individuals to major media companies. Contributors include hundreds of renowned authors such as Peter Schiff, David Stockman, Danielle DiMartino Booth, Robert Reich, Sramana Mitra, James Altucher and Shark Tank's Mark Cuban. Major partners include Bloomberg, Reuters, Nasdaq, CNBC, S&P Global, ING, Investopedia, Benzinga, Zacks, Interactive Brokers, and many more. TalkMarkets offers all of the best financial content curated in one place yet enables users the ability to customize that content based on their interests, preferences and level of investment sophistication. This ensures a unique browsing experience that's quick, easy and personally relevant to every user.

Press contact:

Danielle Noy

Danielle@EffCreative.com

SOURCE Ticker Tocker