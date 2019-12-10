Ticker Tocker Brings its First Predictive AI Layout to their Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticker Tocker , a social marketplace comprised of trading Leaders who provide real-time actionable trades and trading tools, announced today the release of their first Leader layout powered by an AI algorithm.

As a part of Ticker Tocker's mission of providing Leaders a platform to be able to monetize their expertise, Ticker Tocker has worked hand-in-hand with a new fledgling AI prediction platform, Adhara, to create a unique layout which will give Traders realtime and historical predictions for the E-Mini and E-Micro S&P index futures contracts (traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's Globex electronic trading platform).

This partnership is the first example of a new level of seamless marketing and development integration provided by the Ticker Tocker team to the platform's Leaders. In Ticker Tocker's new Leader layout engagement model, Ticker Tocker provides engineering expertise to Ticker Tocker Leaders allowing them to sell backend trading strategies, indicators, layouts, and AI/machine learning prediction models through the highly sophisticated components of the Ticker Tocker interface.

"Ticker Tocker is much more than a social marketplace," says Joe Murphy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ticker Tocker, "As we continue to enrich our user experience with novel trading tools from our vast database of verified trading Leaders, we become an invaluable toolbox of automated assistance for understanding the market."

"I enjoy incorporating Adhara A.I. into my daily trading," says a Ticker Tocker user in a verified 5-star review on the platform, "This indicator gives me a sense of confidence in my trading that I have never experienced with any other indicator previously used."

The Adhara A.I. Layout can be accessed through their Ticker Tocker Leader profile here: https://app.tickertocker.com/profile/adhara . Enter code 'adhara50' for a 30-day free trial to the layout, limited space available.

About Ticker Tocker

Recently named as 2019's Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, Best FinTech Solution and Best New Financial Product and Service categories in The 17th Annual American Business Awards® and the The 16th Annual International Business Awards®, Ticker Tocker 's mission is to become the primary hub of industry expert ideas and trading content.

Founded by industry veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy, Ticker Tocker came to inception when the duo realized that the trading industry needed a disruptive shift. Over the past decade, Kalayjian and Murphy built a series of sophisticated trading products, which are now integrated into the singular web-based platform Ticker Tocker. In 2016, Ticker Tocker partnered with Eff Creative Group , a vertically integrated award winning Inc. 500 company located in Times Square, New York to work together on the creation of the new integrated platform and mobile apps. Ticker Tocker supports institutional and novice traders to quickly find, test, learn, share and execute trades in stocks, foreign exchange and futures. To learn more about Ticker Tocker visit www.tickertocker.com .

Media contact:

Danielle Noy

danielle@effcreative.com

SOURCE Ticker Tocker

Related Links

http://www.tickertocker.com

