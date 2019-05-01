Ticker Tocker Celebrates Winning Three 2019 Stevies American Business Awards® and 1,000 Subscribers on Platform

DANBURY, Conn., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticker Tocker was named the winner of three Stevie® Awards in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, Best FinTech Solution and Best New Financial Product and Service categories in The 17th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

"It is a proud moment for our team to celebrate our 1,000th subscriber alongside these accolades by the American Business Awards," says Joe Murphy, Chief Financial Officer and Co-Founder of Ticker Tocker, "Our years of hard work and devotion are coming to fruition and we are proudly paving the way for innovative technology and disruption in the financial services industry."

After a soft launch in January, today Ticker Tocker is proudly aligned with most major US retail brokers and just welcomed it's 1,000th subscriber to the platform. Ticker Tocker is a marketplace that connects investors with top trading leaders who are selling signals, automated trading strategies, verified trades and various educational materials and newsletters. Ticker Tocker Leaders host interactive live rooms daily where investors can join and chat within the trading room. Ticker Tocker's rapid rise to success is powered by it's network of expert leaders and unique marketing approach led by their partners, the award-winning Eff Creative Group.

The prestigious American Business Awards' Judges made special note that "There is a need for a new innovation to product retail investors and this is an excellent example which has the potential to go big by adding more capabilities to put retail investors in equal position with trade information, education and research to the professional traders."

"As the Featured Leader and Chief Market Strategist of Ticker Tocker, I have a responsibility to my followers who trade along with me every day in my live room," says Stephen Kalayjian, Co-Founder of Ticker Tocker, "I strive on consistency and mentoring all traders. I look forward to proudly accepting these awards and to continue to launch new features to our platform which will propel Ticker Tocker's groundbreaking role in the FinTech space."

"The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Ticker Tocker

Founded by industry veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy, Ticker Tocker came to inception when the duo realized that the trading industry needed a disruptive shift. Over the past decade, Kalayjian and Murphy built a series of sophisticated trading products, which are now integrated into the singular web-based platform Ticker Tocker. Ticker Tocker supports institutional and novice traders to quickly find, test, learn, share and execute trades in stocks, foreign exchange and futures. The platform is affiliated with CQG, Inc., Interactive Brokers, TD Ameritrade, Tradier, Fidelity Investments, ATC Brokers, TradeStation, Sage Trader, GarWood, MatrixEx, Oanda, Wedbush Futures, Speed Trader, Sterling Trading Tech, Tradovate, Infinity Futures, Centerpoint Securities, The Price Futures Group, Option Hotline, Garwood Securities, Sage Trader, Lightspeed, Infinox, Webull, and Dorman Trading and a growing list of brokers.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

