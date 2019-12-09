Ticker Tocker Expands Widget Distribution Program, Providing Access to Premium Trading Content to New Audience via CQG

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticker Tocker , a social marketplace of trading Leaders providing real-time actionable trades and trading tools, announced today the launch of the Ticker Tocker widget within the CQG Desktop platform. The Ticker Tocker widget will provide real time access to trade ideas, live broadcasts and market commentary from a network of trading Leaders right inside the CQG platform.

CQG is a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges.

As a part of the CQG partnership, Ticker Tocker will be offering a live RSS feed as an exclusive preview of the Ticker Tocker Leaders' actionable trading content in the CQG platform. This RSS feed will contain potentially hundreds of daily real-time trade ideas from Ticker Tocker Co-Founder, 36-year trading veteran Stephen Kalayjian, amongst Ticker Tocker's most active Leaders. Additionally, the Ticker Tocker widget can be leveraged to get real time video, trade ideas and market commentary alongside traders' current CQG trading workflow.

Ticker Tocker is also pleased to announce that CQG customers will soon be able to trade directly through CQG accounts on Ticker Tocker by leveraging their Oanda (for FX) or Wedbush / Dorman accounts (for futures) with scheduled releases of these and many more brokers / FCMs slated for this month.

"We are very excited about our partnership with CQG and the potential to distribute our Leaders' incredible content to its client base," says Joseph Murphy, CEO and Co-Founder of Ticker Tocker. "As leaders in technology in the fintech industry, Ticker Tocker is looking to align itself with other like-minded firms in providing the tools needed to be educated and successful traders in today's financial markets."

CQG Senior Vice President Mike Glista said: "Ticker Tocker has taken an innovative approach with its actionable trading tools, and we're very pleased to offer access through our widely used platform. This is the latest example of how we are continually focused on enhancing our solutions for our growing client base globally."

About Ticker Tocker

Recently named 2019's Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, Best FinTech Solution and Best New Financial Product and Service categories in The 17th Annual American Business Awards® and The 16th Annual International Business Awards®, Ticker Tocker's mission is to be the primary hub of industry expert ideas and trading content.

Founded by industry veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy, Ticker Tocker came to inception when the duo realized that the trading industry needed a disruptive shift. Over the past decade, Kalayjian and Murphy built a series of sophisticated trading products, which are now integrated into the singular web-based platform Ticker Tocker. In 2016, Ticker Tocker partnered with Eff Creative Group , a vertically integrated award winning Inc. 500 company located in Times Square, New York to work together on the creation of the new integrated platform and mobile apps. Ticker Tocker supports institutional and novice traders to quickly find, test, learn, share and execute trades in stocks, foreign exchange and futures. To learn more about Ticker Tocker visit www.tickertocker.com .

About CQG:

CQG provides the industry's highest performing solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges for their market-related activities globally, including trading, market data, advanced technical analysis, risk management, and account administration. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG technology serves as the front end for a variety of exchanges, and the firm's technology is increasingly employed as the over-the-counter matching engine for important new markets. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates more than 80 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. CQG has received the Prop Traders' ISV of the Year award from FOW (now Global Investor Group), the Best Technical Analysis Platform award from The Technical Analyst, and the Best Product for Traders award from Finance Magnates for its multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with 16 sales and support offices and data centers in key markets globally.

