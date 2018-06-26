Ticker Tocker Pilot Program Fully Confirmed For July Launch With Seven New Broker Partners And Technology Providers

The announcement of the new broker partners and technology providers comes on the heels of the pilot program's launch and serves as further validation for the industry's fast growing interest and support of the platform and its offering. The pilot program will be accessible to accepted users for an initial discounted fee of $50 - that's $350 worth of savings for leaders and $110 worth of savings for general investors - and will accommodate the full list of partners/providers that have signed on with Ticker Tocker to date.

As part of the pre-launch, prior to gaining access, all users are required to agree to the Ticker Tocker Beta Agreement which states that users understand that they are gaining early access to a new trading platform and may encounter some bugs or errors, and are encouraged to report them to Ticker Tocker's helpline for correction. Once the pilot program is complete, the standard monthly dues for Ticker Tocker users will be $400 for leader status and $160 for general investor status.

"Even before Ticker Tocker has made its debut, we have managed to line up two dozen well-know, globally-recognized broker and technology partners for the platform," said Joseph Murphy, Chief Financial Officer, Ticker Tocker. "The goal of this pre-launch is to grant select users early access to Ticker Tocker and give them a chance to test the environment as this step will play a crucial role in the success of the testing phase and the platform's forthcoming wider availability."

To date, Ticker Tocker has secured a total of 24 broker partners and technology providers. A complete list is as follows:

Ally Invest

AMP

ATC Brokers

CenterPoint Securities

CQG

E*Trade

Fidelity Investments

GarWood Securities

GFF Brokers

Interactive Brokers

Lightspeed

MatrixEX

Options Hotline

Phillip Capital

SAGE Trader

SPOTEX Foreign Exchange ECN

Stage Five Trading Corp

Sterling Trading Tech

TD Ameritrade

TradeStation

Tradier

Tradovate

The PRICE Futures Group

Wedbush Financial

To learn more about Ticker Tocker, please visit: www.TickerTocker.com

To complete an early access pilot program application, please visit: https://signup.tickertocker.com/

ABOUT TICKER TOCKER

Founded by industry veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy, the concept of Ticker Tocker first came to inception when the duo realized that the trading industry needed a disruptive shift. For both newcomers and industry veterans, the trading world lacked transparency and required programming skills, but with Ticker Tocker the process has been simplified. The platform is compatible with Ally Invest, AMP, ATC Brokers, CenterPoint Securities, CQG, E*Trade, Fidelity Investments, GarWood Securities, GFF Brokers, Interactive Brokers, Lightspeed, MatrixEX, Options Hotline, Phillip Capital, SAGE Trader, SPOTEX Foreign Exchange ECN, Stage Five Trading Corp, Sterling Trading Tech, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Tradier, Tradovate, The PRICE Futures Group, and Wedbush Financial. To learn more, visit: www.TickerTocker.com.

For Media or Broker Inquires:

press@effcreative.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ticker-tocker-pilot-program-fully-confirmed-for-july-launch-with-seven-new-broker-partners-and-technology-providers-300672181.html

SOURCE Ticker Tocker

Related Links

http://www.tickertocker.com

