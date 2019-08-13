Ticker Tocker Recognized Globally With Three Prestigious Stevie® Awards in the 2019 International Business Awards®

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticker Tocker, LLC was named the winner of 1 Gold and 2 Silver Stevie® Awards in The 16th Annual International Business Awards® today. Winning categories include Best New Financial and Market Data Information Solution, Best New Financial Product and Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year.

These accolades coincide with some notable platform improvements that recently launched on Ticker Tocker's rapidly improving interface. With a newly launched performance calculator, Leaders on the Ticker Tocker platform are now more active than ever as they host daily interactive live trading rooms and post real time verified trades and trading ideas for the Ticker Tocker investor community to follow.

"Winning three International Business Awards is a proud moment for Ticker Tocker," says Joseph Murphy, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Co-Founder of Ticker Tocker, "As we look towards new territories to expand to, these accolades give us further validation that the Ticker Tocker platform has global appeal. We are proud to be recognized by the prestigious Stevie's International Business Awards."

"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries" said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We received more nominations than ever and look forward to honoring the Stevie winners at our gala in Vienna, Austria this October."

About Ticker Tocker, LLC

Recently named as 2019's Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, Best FinTech Solution and Best New Financial Product and Service categories in The 17th Annual American Business Awards®, Ticker Tocker's mission is to become the primary hub of industry expert ideas and trading content by 2020.

Founded by industry veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy, Ticker Tocker came to inception when the duo realized that the trading industry needed a disruptive shift. Over the past decade, Kalayjian and Murphy built a series of sophisticated trading products, which are now integrated into the singular web-based platform Ticker Tocker. In 2016, Ticker Tocker partnered with Eff Creative Group , a vertically integrated award winning Inc. 500 company located in Times Square, New York to work together on the creation of the new integrated platform. Ticker Tocker supports institutional and novice traders to quickly find, test, learn, share and execute trades in stocks, foreign exchange and futures. To learn more about Ticker Tocker visit www.tickertocker.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

