Ticker Tocker Releases New Premium Trading Features to Enhance the Platform's Live Social Trading Tools

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticker Tocker, a social marketplace comprised of trading Leaders who provide real-time actionable trades and trading tools, announced today the launch of their multi-asset trading ladder and chat commentary systems for their web platform.

The Ticker Tocker ladder is the first trading ladder designed specifically for use in social trading. The Ticker Tocker ladder allows leaders to distribute trade ideas with easy tap-to-trade technology across a variety of asset classes including equities, futures, and foreign exchange on a vertical interface along with the price of the instrument.

The Ticker Tocker chat commentary system allows investors to understand trading advice from within live trading channels quickly and easily through a position tracking system which color codes and stacks. The novel interface allows investors to visualize entries and exits and filter trading commentary by asset type.

"Our continued innovation is further extending Ticker Tocker's lead as the most advanced social trading platform on the market," says Joseph Murphy, CEO and Co-Founder of Ticker Tocker, "we continue to learn from our platform's investors and leaders about what will make their lives easier. What makes us stand apart from the rest of our industry is our ability to ship out a response to these requests at scale. In less than a year since launch we are almost at the point of having a fully featured social order management system and this is only the beginning."

Both tools are available with full integration of Ticker Tocker's broker partners for both real money and simulated trading. Future planned releases will include additional enhancements for these features including Level II Data, a range-based-order system, and even tighter integration with the Ticker Tocker widget distribution program.

About Ticker Tocker

Recently named as 2019's Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, Best FinTech Solution and Best New Financial Product and Service categories in The 17th Annual American Business Awards® and The 16th Annual International Business Awards®, Ticker Tocker 's mission is to become the primary hub of industry expert ideas and trading content.

Founded by industry veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy, Ticker Tocker came to inception when the duo realized that the trading industry needed a disruptive shift. Over the past decade, Kalayjian and Murphy built a series of sophisticated trading products, which are now integrated into the singular web-based platform Ticker Tocker. In 2016, Ticker Tocker partnered with Eff Creative Group , a vertically integrated award winning Inc. 500 company located in Times Square, New York to work together on the creation of the new integrated platform and mobile apps. Ticker Tocker supports institutional and novice traders to quickly find, test, learn, share and execute trades in stocks, foreign exchange and futures. To learn more about Ticker Tocker visit www.tickertocker.com .

