Ticker Tocker Takes Social Trading to Customers On the Go With Launch of Native iOS and Android Applications

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticker Tocker, an award winning social marketplace of verified trading leaders announced today the launch of their newest product, a native iOS and Android app. The Ticker Tocker app brings the powerful trading technology tools of the Ticker Tocker desktop platform into the hands of its users who are on the go. Ticker Tocker connects novice and advanced traders with industry Leaders who are providing real-time trading content throughout market hours every single day.

Since it's official public launch in January, the Ticker Tocker platform has been carefully onboarding users and Leaders onto it's exclusive 2-sided marketplace. Ticker Tocker has been consistent with transparency and authenticity of it's Leaders and their offerings, to ensure all investors on the platform of Leaders' verified performance and % returns.

The launch of the Ticker Tocker apps maintains the same laser focus of the web platform on empowering traders with trading Leaders content in a transparent real time environment. The Ticker Tocker app allows traders to follow and get instant push notifications of trading Leaders' trade ideas with actionable trades just one tactile tap away. Trade copying is available to most major brokers simply with one easy tap-to-trade. Ticker Tocker users can also join Leaders' interactive live trading rooms to receive all day video coverage of their trading ideas and methods seamlessly accompanied by social community chatrooms.

"Ticker Tocker's vision is to provide a seamless multi-platform user experience to empower all types of traders no matter where they are. Opportunity doesn't care that you are on the go and Ticker Tocker's new mobile app is a truly exciting beginning to providing actionable trading ideas everywhere." says Joe Murphy, Co-Founder, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Ticker Tocker, "The app is a true blend of the powerful trading tools that Ticker Tocker has to offer with the intuitive user interface demanded by today's mobile-first millennial traders."

Ticker Tocker will be updating the apps with new features as they become available. Download the free apps on the iOS and Android stores here:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ticker-tocker-trading-platform/id1468239927

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tickertocker.app

About Ticker Tocker, LLC

Recently named as 2019's Best New Financial and Market Data Information Solution, Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, Best FinTech Solution and Best New Financial Product and Service categories both in The 17th Annual American Business Awards®, and the 16th Annual International Business Awards® Ticker Tocker's mission is to become the primary hub of industry expert ideas and trading content by 2020.

Founded by industry veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy, Ticker Tocker came to inception when the duo realized that the trading industry needed a disruptive shift. Over the past decade, Kalayjian and Murphy built a series of sophisticated trading products, which are now integrated into the singular web-based platform Ticker Tocker. In 2016, Ticker Tocker partnered with Eff Creative Group , a vertically integrated award winning Inc. 500 company located in Times Square, New York to work together on the creation of the new integrated platform. Ticker Tocker supports institutional and novice traders to quickly find, test, learn, share and execute trades in stocks, foreign exchange and futures. To learn more about Ticker Tocker visit www.tickertocker.com .

Contact: Danielle Noy, Danielle@effcreative.com

SOURCE Ticker Tocker

