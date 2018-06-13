Ticker Tocker Unveils List Of 17 Broker Partners And Technology Providers For Initial Pilot Launch

Solving the inefficiencies of today's trading markets is what inspired the design and development of Ticker Tocker. Trading volume has fallen for all major brokers as current trading technology offerings have run up against a perceived lack of transparency, an increasing reliance on passive investment tools, and a rise in institutional robo advisors squeezing retail investors out of profitability. Ticker Tocker solves these problems by granting traders the confidence to trade more by arming them with sophisticated institutional-level tools with a novice-friendly easy to use interface.

"CQG is pleased to partner with Ticker Tocker to provide more to our traders," said Mike Glista, Senior Vice President of CQG. "The platform builds a trading social marketplace. We think it will be a great integration with CQG."

"We have never seen anything like this before where so many brokers or technology providers have even been willing to speak with one company, much less align with their vision. It is incredible to see this many industry players all coming together to help launch a platform that will empower retail traders," said Joe Murphy, CFO of Ticker Tocker.

To date, Ticker Tocker supports the following complete list of brokers and technology providers:

Ally Invest

ATC Brokers

CQG

E*Trade

Fidelity Investments

GFF Brokers

Interactive Brokers

Lime Brokerage

MatrixEX

Options Hotline

Phillip Capital

Stage Five Trading Corp

Sterling Trading Tech

TD Ameritrade

TradeStation

Tradier

Wedbush Financial

To learn more or to request an invitation to join the forthcoming pilot program, please visit: www.TickerTocker.com.

ABOUT TICKER TOCKER

Founded by industry veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy, the concept of Ticker Tocker first came to inception when the duo realized that the trading industry needed a disruptive shift. For both newcomers and industry veterans, the trading world lacked transparency and required programming skills, but with Ticker Tocker the process has been simplified. The platform is compatible with CQG, Inc., E*TRADE, TD Ameritrade, Interactive Brokers, Fidelity Investments, FOREX, TradeStation, OptionsHouse, Scottrade, Tradier, and TradeKing. To learn more, visit: www.TickerTocker.com.

