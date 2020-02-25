Tickeron Announces AI Feature Analyzing Stock Trends In Real Time

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, today announces its proprietary AI-driven Trend Prediction Engine.

Tickeron is a subscription-based market intelligence platform that gives access to the latest trading news and AI-generated predictions while providing exclusive data and analysis to assist users with trading decisions and portfolio allocation. The Trend Prediction Engine analyzes and identifies stock trends in real time as well as provides backtested data, known as the odds of success, to verify all trading strategies.

The Trend Prediction Engine predicts whether or not a stock will go up by 2% within the week or 4% within the month. Once a stock is chosen, users are able to choose a percentage on the confidence level tool which determines how confident AI is in the stock taking a bullish or bearish turn in the market. The results show the percentage of how many predictions were correct in the last 100 days.

"Typical backtesting is done in a sequence where users select a strategy and then it calculates the odds of success. We have created a local computational cloud that pre-calculates all odds of success in advance for all supported tickers, allowing subscribers to use our AI to find the best stocks based on market trends within the click of a button," said Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron.

For those interested in learning more on how to use AI to find trending stocks, join Tickeron during their next webcast here on February 27, 2020 from 8:30 to 10:00 p.m. EST (5:30 to 7:00 p.m. PST).

