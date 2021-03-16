Tickeron Announces Buy-and-Sell Recommendations for Over-The-Counter Stocks

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, announces buy and sell signals for OTC (Over-the-counter) stocks.

Over-the-counter (OTC) refers to the process of trading securities via a broker-dealer network as opposed to doing so on a centralized exchange. Over-the-counter trading can involve equities, debt instruments, and derivatives, and may refer to private investments as well as contracts or transactions in unlisted securities, such as penny stocks.

Tickeron offers buy and sell recommendations for over 8,000 OTC stocks. All Tickeron engines support OTC stocks, which give traders and investors the freedom to expand their portfolio.

The major exchanges have requirements for being listed, pertaining mainly to the size of the company offering equity shares and the nature of the securities. Resources such as the Over the Counter Bulletin Board and "pink sheets" allow the facilitation of trades that cannot be performed on the largest exchanges.

"Tickeron has expanded into the OTC market to increase the variety of asset classes supported by AI engines. Companies unable to be listed on exchanges get market representation via OTC stocks. This gives investors and traders more leverage in diversifying their stock selection," said aid Sergey Savastiouk, CEO and Founder of Tickeron. "Tickeron has been successfully making recommendations for all sorts of asset classes and is growing to fit the needs of its customers."

About Tickeron:

Tickeron is an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis to self-directed investors and investment advisors. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com. Follow Tickeron on the following channels: Twitter, YouTube, Stocktwits and Google News.

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.

Brian Hart

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 101

[email protected]

Maria Kossenko

Tickeron

(650) 722-0363

[email protected]

SOURCE Tickeron

Related Links

https://tickeron.com

