Tickeron Boosts AI-Generated 401(k) Reporting to Cover 80,370 plans

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, adds 54,000 more 401(k) reports to its 401(k) Report feature, which is available to plan sponsors, plan advisors and plan participants alike. This expansion brings artificial intelligence unveiling deep insight and diversification analysis into a total of 80,370 U.S. company 401(k) plans.

"Tickeron rates plans by issuing a Diversification Score® (DivScore®) that indicates how well the plan menu is diversified," said Sergey Savastiouk, who serves as the company's CEO. "Based on this technology, Tickeron -- as a SEC-registered financial advisor -- provides easy-to-use personalized allocation suggestions for millions of plan participants for free."

The 401(k) Report feature also provides plan participants with plan menu details, general statistics, fees & expenses, and fundamentals. The artificial intelligence details fundamentals for each security held in the 401(k) plan.

This analysis gives the plan administrator and plan participants a sense of the company or funds' revenue, manager tenure, P/E ratio (valuation), risk, and other key metrics.

When deciding whether to accept a job offer, potential employees can compare companies' 401(k) plans to determine if they match their preferences and see the companies' generosity ratings. Another use case for these reports is assessing the diversification of employees' existing 401(k) plans, requesting their plan sponsors make improvements.

Plan advisors can use Tickeron's 401(k) reports to confirm their diversification choices in a company's plan menus or use this tool to improve the diversification of the plan menus. They can also advise plan sponsors to boost their company's generosity, as a means of attracting better employees.

